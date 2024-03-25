There wasn’t snow on the beach during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Bahamas getaway, but the couple had plenty of PDA-filled moments.

“They took a romantic getaway to get away from it all,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting Swift and Kelce, both 34, headed to the tropical locale on March 18 to spend quality time together.

The twosome tried to stay off the radar during their trip, visiting a remote island “where there aren’t many people so they can have privacy,” the insider adds.

Us confirmed last week that the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were on holiday in The Bahamas after a weekend in Los Angeles following a pause in Swift’s Eras Tour schedule.

Swift and Kelce were spotted on several outings in California, including a visit to the Bird Street Club in West Hollywood on March 16. The pair then headed to The Bahamas for a few days to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Photos of the duo packing on the PDA and kissing in the ocean surfaced on Monday, March 25, after Swift and Kelce returned to L.A.

In snaps published by TMZ, Swift wore a yellow bikini while holding onto her boyfriend’s hand as they walked along the shoreline. In a separate picture, the “Karma” singer held a drink and shared a smooch with Kelce.

The couple, who began dating in summer 2023, were also seen laying on the sand and talking. They later enjoyed a beach picnic and swam in the sea together.

Once back in California on Sunday, March 24, Swift and Kelce went on a lunch date in Malibu. Us confirmed that the pair were seen leaving Nobu hand-in-hand.

Earlier this month, Us learned that the football player and Swift were “focused on rest and recuperation” after a whirlwind few months.

In February, Swift flew from her Tokyo Eras Tour performances to Las Vegas to watch Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Kelce then met Swift in Sydney to see one of her Australian shows there before the pair reunited in Singapore for another tour stop.

Kelce and Swift returned to the U.S. in March and reportedly attended an Oscars party as a couple. They have since been “having low-key and chill time together,” an insider exclusively told Us on March 14. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”