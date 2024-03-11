Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly had a date night at Madonna’s 2024 Oscars party — but managed to sidestep photographers.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, attended the 16th annual edition of Guy Oseary and Madonna’s bash, which has become known as The Party, according to British Vogue.

The event took place after the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, at Oseary’s private residence in Los Angeles. The Gucci-sponsored fete featured custom monogrammed travel duffel bags for all guests, which also included Jennifer Lawrence and Lily Gladstone, per the outlet.

While the magazine shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the party, Swift and Kelce were not among those photographed. The twosome have also not popped up in any social media pictures from the exclusive soiree as The Party has a strict no-cameras policy.

Related: Emma Stone Hugs, Star Selfies and More Oscars Moments You Didn’t See on TV The 2024 Oscars brought together movie legends past and present — but not all the best moments were captured for the cameras. This year’s Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who brought the laughs from start to finish. “Thank you for that partial standing ovation,” he joked, before highlighting his love of Barbie star […]

“We want Taylor’s photos,” one user replied in the comments section of British Vogue’s Instagram tease about the pair attending the bash. “The only picture we care about isn’t there. 😩,” a second commenter replied.

Jodie Turner Smith, Lenny Kravitz, Matthew McConaughey and Madonna and her children were among the photos released in the social media post. However, fans were not impressed, with one commenting, “We need to see TnT.”

Ahead of the awards show, Swift was performing a six-day run in Singapore as part of her Eras Tour. The gigs are Swift’s final shows for the next few months as she’s now on break until May when she heads to Paris for more performances.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts Travis Kelce is officially in his Swiftie era. Just as Swift cheered on the athlete at many 2024 NFL season games, Kelce hit the road to support the pop star at her Eras Tour shows. The tour featuring music from Swift’s entire discography was the starting point of their romance, as Kelce publicly announced his […]

Kelce, meanwhile, celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win with Swift in early February before joining her on tour in Australia. The Super Bowl marked Swift’s 13th game watching her boyfriend since they began dating in summer 2023.

Travis briefly returned to the U.S. earlier this month to toast his brother, Jason Kelce, retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles before jetting off to Singapore to reunite with Swift.

While the twosome didn’t make it to the Oscars ceremony, show producer Katy Mullan told IndieWire earlier this month that Swift was welcome to come.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

“Listen, we all love Taylor. She’s the best cheerleader you could ever possibly have in any audience, whether it’s the NFL or an award show,” Mullan said on March 6. “So if she wants to get on a plane and come to the Oscars, then we’ll hold a seat for her, 100 percent.”

Swift didn’t take her up on the offer, but her presence was felt when Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Stone, who has been friends with Swift for years, gave her a subtle nod while accepting the award on Sunday.

Stone, 35, casually referenced Swift’s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” while praising her baby girl on stage.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s Sweetest Friendship Moments Taylor Swift and Emma Stone have remained one of Hollywood’s closest pairs of celebrity besties over the years. The two first met at the 2008 Young Hollywood Awards. “I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear,” Stone told MTV News of their friendship’s […]

“I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family,” the actress said. “My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave. I love you so much. And most importantly my daughter who is going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor.”

Stone added, “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl, so thank you so much.” Fans quickly noticed the line was a reference to Swift’s song from her Midnights album.

Swift, for her part, has a history of going to Oscars afterparties. She was spotted inside the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2019 with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Three years prior, the singer walked the red carpet for the same post-ceremony event.