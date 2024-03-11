Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Had a Date Night at Madonna’s 2024 Oscars Party

By
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Reportedly Had a Date Night at Madonnas 2024 Oscars Party
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Madonna Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management;Daniele Venturelli;Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images(3)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly had a date night at Madonna’s 2024 Oscars party — but managed to sidestep photographers.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, attended the 16th annual edition of Guy Oseary and Madonna’s bash, which has become known as The Party, according to British Vogue.

The event took place after the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, at Oseary’s private residence in Los Angeles. The Gucci-sponsored fete featured custom monogrammed travel duffel bags for all guests, which also included Jennifer Lawrence and Lily Gladstone, per the outlet.

While the magazine shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the party, Swift and Kelce were not among those photographed. The twosome have also not popped up in any social media pictures from the exclusive soiree as The Party has a strict no-cameras policy.

Feature Things You Did Not See on the 2024 Oscars

Related: Emma Stone Hugs, Star Selfies and More Oscars Moments You Didn’t See on TV

“We want Taylor’s photos,” one user replied in the comments section of British Vogue’s Instagram tease about the pair attending the bash. “The only picture we care about isn’t there. 😩,” a second commenter replied.

Jodie Turner Smith, Lenny Kravitz, Matthew McConaughey and Madonna and her children were among the photos released in the social media post. However, fans were not impressed, with one commenting, “We need to see TnT.”

Ahead of the awards show, Swift was performing a six-day run in Singapore as part of her Eras Tour. The gigs are Swift’s final shows for the next few months as she’s now on break until May when she heads to Paris for more performances.

Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her Eras Tour Concerts 572

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Supported Taylor Swift at Her 'Eras Tour' Concerts

Kelce, meanwhile, celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win with Swift in early February before joining her on tour in Australia. The Super Bowl marked Swift’s 13th game watching her boyfriend since they began dating in summer 2023.

Travis briefly returned to the U.S. earlier this month to toast his brother, Jason Kelce, retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles before jetting off to Singapore to reunite with Swift.

While the twosome didn’t make it to the Oscars ceremony, show producer Katy Mullan told IndieWire earlier this month that Swift was welcome to come.

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

“Listen, we all love Taylor. She’s the best cheerleader you could ever possibly have in any audience, whether it’s the NFL or an award show,” Mullan said on March 6. “So if she wants to get on a plane and come to the Oscars, then we’ll hold a seat for her, 100 percent.”

Swift didn’t take her up on the offer, but her presence was felt when Emma Stone won Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Stone, who has been friends with Swift for years, gave her a subtle nod while accepting the award on Sunday.

Stone, 35, casually referenced Swift’s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” while praising her baby girl on stage.

Spring Coffee At Home Products

Deal of the Day

Flavor Is In Full Bloom View Deal

Taylor Swift and Emma Stone s Best Friendship Moments Over the Years

Related: Taylor Swift and Emma Stone’s Sweetest Friendship Moments

“I know I have to wrap up, but I really just want to thank my family,” the actress said. “My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave. I love you so much. And most importantly my daughter who is going to be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor.”

Stone added, “I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl, so thank you so much.” Fans quickly noticed the line was a reference to Swift’s song from her Midnights album.

Swift, for her part, has a history of going to Oscars afterparties. She was spotted inside the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2019 with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Three years prior, the singer walked the red carpet for the same post-ceremony event.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!