Travis Kelce is living his best life at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, attending his second Singapore show in a row.

Kelce, 34, was spotted watching the Saturday, March 9, concert in a private suite at Singapore’s National Stadium, per social media footage. Wearing a white floral jacket and black sunglasses, Kelce sang and danced along to Swift’s biggest hits throughout the night.

Swift, 34, performed her sixth concert in Singapore on Saturday, which she noted was her “last show for a while.” (The Grammy winner’s Eras Tour resumes in May for a slew of shows in Paris.) To celebrate her last concert in Asia, Swift performed two special and “nostalgic” surprise song mash-ups for the crowd. On guitar, Swift combined “Tim McGraw” from her self-titled debut album with “Cowboy Like Me” from Evermore. Her second mash-up weaved together “Mirrorball” with “Epiphany,” both from Folklore. Later that night, she once again swapped “Karma” lyrics to give a shout-out to her “guy on the Chiefs.”

Saturday’s concert is Kelce’s second consecutive Eras show as he watched her perform the night before. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended her Friday, March 8, concert with a group of his friends in a private suite. Afterwards, he reunited with Swift backstage and they shared a sweet kiss. Later that night, fans spotted them on a late-night date at a local mall.

Kelce has been dating Swift since summer 2023 after a missed connection at her Eras show in Kansas City that July. After quietly dating for a few months, they took their romance public when she went to her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

Swift has seen Kelce play football at 13 games, including February’s Super Bowl. He has returned the favor, stepping out at her shows in Argentina, Australia and Singapore.

“Travis is going the extra mile to make sure he is showing support for Taylor during his off time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He is so happy he can be there for her, and show up for her even during the international leg of her tour. He wants her to feel supported.”

While Kelce has not been able to catch every concert due to work commitments, the insider explained that he and Swift have a “great system” in place to stay connected.

“They both understand how busy they are and are very accommodating to schedules. They FaceTime and text a lot when they aren’t together,” the source added. “Travis and Taylor are still in the ‘honeymoon’ phase and the relationship is serious. They are on the same page about the future but are not rushing marriage or the next step.”