Karma is the guy on the Chiefs — and he made it to Singapore’s National Stadium to see another one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts.

Travis Kelce watched Swift’s Friday, March 8, show from what appeared to be a VIP box. According to fan videos shared on social media, the NFL star, 34, was animated as he danced along to Swift’s song “Ready for It” during her Reputation set.

Kelce, 34, last attended one of Swift’s shows in Sydney, watching her February 23 concert with his BFF Ross Travis, where they sat with the likes of Katy Perry, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in the VIP section.

During the show, Swift, 34, gave the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a few subtle shout-outs. When she performed “Willow” in her Folklore set, she appeared to point in Kelce’s direction when she sang the line, “That’s my man.” Swift also seemingly pointed at her boyfriend when she belted the lyric, “When they gave us our trophies” during her rendition of “Long Live” in the Speak Now section. (Kelce and his Chiefs teammates won Super Bowl LVIII earlier that month, which Swift attended.)

At the end of the concert, Kelce reunited with Swift backstage. In fan-captured footage, she ran into his arms and they shared a kiss before leaving the venue.

Kelce arrived in Australia on February 21 after his own professional commitments — including the NFL season — were over.

“After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

Kelce left Australia the next day to attend a bachelor party in Las Vegas. He remained stateside the following week as Swift made her way to Singapore for a run of six concerts.

Swift and Kelce have been dating since summer 2023 after he “adorably put [her] on blast” via his podcast for not wanting to meet during her Eras stop in Kansas City that July. After a mystery Cupid alerted Swift to Kelce’s comments, she got in touch and they started privately dating.

The pair took their romance public in September 2023 when Swift attended his Chiefs game for the first time.

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift recalled in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Swift has since attended 12 of Kelce’s football games, and he first returned the favor at her concert in Argentina. The November 2023 show coincided with the Chiefs’ bye week and he jetted down south to hang out with Swift and her dad, Scott. In Argentina, Swift notably swapped her “Karma” lyrics to give a shout-out to “the guy on the Chiefs” instead of “the guy on the screen,” which was a supposedly nod to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She sang the same tweaked version during the February 23 show in Sydney.

Swift is deeply in love with Kelce, which has already proved to be fruitful lyrical inspiration. A second source told Us earlier in March that Swift has “already written” multiple love songs about Kelce.

“She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him,” the insider said. “She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her.”