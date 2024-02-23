Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially brought their love Down Under following her first show in Sydney, Australia on Friday, February 23.

Eagle-eyed fans captured clips of Swift, 34, finishing up her Eras Tour show at Accor Stadium and running off stage where she immediately hugged and kissed Kelce, 34.

The sweet embrace occurred just after Swift sang her song “Karma” to end the show. Due to Kelce’s attendance at the show, she changed the Midnights song lyric to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Swift first made the lyric change during Kelce’s first Eras Tour show as her boyfriend in November 2023. The singer made the Kansas City Chiefs tight end blush with her NFL shout-out at the time. Friday’s Australia concert marked the second time that Kelce has attended the Eras Tour as Swift’s man. (Kelce previously attended a July 2023 concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, which is what led to their romance.)

“Karma” wasn’t the only Kelce reference during Swift’s Friday performance. She did a lot of pointing to her man, including when singing the line, “That’s my man,” in “Willow” during the Folklore era. Once the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) era came around, she made a major reference to Kelce’s Super Bowl LVIII win earlier this month.

“When they gave us our trophies,” Swift sang during “Long Live,” seemingly pointing to Kelce. (The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on February 11 and Swift was in attendance.)

Ahead of Kelce’s appearance at Friday’s Eras Tour concert his dad, Ed Kelce, admitted that the NFL star was “keen” to attend some of Swift’s shows.

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen,” Ed told the Sydney Morning Herald on February 20. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Earlier this month a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Kelce “will be joining Taylor [Swift] on her tour and traveling with her” since his NFL season has come to an end.

“They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together,” the insider added.

Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023 when the singer was spotted at a Chiefs game. Since then, the couple refuses to hide their love.

“It’s been nothing but fun,” Kelce told CBS Sports in a separate interview ahead of the Super Bowl. “We’ve both been learning about this lifestyle, knowing that I brought her into the football world. It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”