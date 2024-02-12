The Kansas City Chiefs are officially back-to-back winners of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The team defeated the San Francisco 49ers at 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11 in overtime for the second time in Super Bowl history. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. secured the Chiefs victory by catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The athletes subsequently celebrated with family and friends on the field of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with Mahomes referring to the game as a “microcosm of our whole season” during the team’s post-game trophy ceremony, adding, “I’m just proud of the guys that kept believing, and I’m proud of the coaches for calling up those plays. They got us some touchdowns there at the end.”

Patrick went on to thank his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two kids, Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months, for their support, stating, “The whole family of Kansas City [and the] Chiefs Kingdom is special.”

In addition to sharing a celebratory kiss with girlfriend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce shared his excitement by shouting the lyrics to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” on stage. “I love these guys right here, the men that we just won this thing with. Family forever, baby,” he continued. “I couldn’t be more proud of you guys.”

The team then headed to pose for photos with the iconic trophy. Scroll down to see the Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII portraits: