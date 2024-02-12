The Kansas City Chiefs became back-to-back champions at the 2024 Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers.

The Sunday, February 11, game went into overtime after the Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker tied up the game with less than 10 seconds on the clock during regulation. The 49ers got the ball first in overtime and ended their drive with a field goal.

The Chiefs then got their chance to take home the win with their own drive. The crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, were on their feet as the Chiefs plowed down the field and drained the clock before scoring a touchdown to win. The final score was 25-22, and it was declared the 7th longest game in NFL history.

The nail-biting event capped off a headline-making season for the Chiefs, who added Taylor Swift as a fan thanks to her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

Related: See Every Celebrity Who Attended the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas Super Bowl Sunday brought an A-list crowd together to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play in the NFL championship at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The game serves as a rematch of the 2020 big game that the Missouri team won. The athletes — including respective quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock […]

The pop star, 34, has been a consistent cheerleader for the team since attending her first game in September 2023.Swift was spotted with Blake Lively and Ice Spice at Super Bowl LVIII and caught on the jumbotron chugging a beer midgame.

Throughout the season, Swift’s presence caused backlash among some NFL fans who felt she received too much attention.

Swift responded to the negativity in December 2023. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME, adding that she had “no idea” when the cameras were on her during a game. “I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Related: Kevin Richardson! Paul Rudd! Every Celeb Who Supports the Kansas City Chiefs From actors to musicians to comedians, there are certainly a lot of famous faces who are faithful fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have a long legacy as a victorious football team. They took home three league championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969 before winning their first Super Bowl in 1970. The team […]

While Swift’s attendance caused plenty of chatter, she brushed off the haters. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Earlier this month, Kelce, 34, told reporters during a press conference that Swift cheering him on gives him “a reason to play that much harder” on the field. “It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish,” he said of celebrating the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win in January with Swift and his family. “I’m fortunate I got all the support I need off the field.”

Related: Celebrity San Francisco 49ers Fans: Jeremy Renner and More Win or lose, Jeremy Renner, Saweetie, Harry Shum Jr. and more celebrities are faithful to the San Francisco 49ers. The football team — named after the 1849 gold rush in Northern California and dubbed the Niners by fans — was founded in 1946 and joined the NFL three years later. The 49ers were a powerhouse […]

Kelce confessed during Super Bowl Opening Night that winning Super Bowl LVIII would be even more special since the Chiefs were the reigning champions. “I want this one more than I’ve ever wanted a Super Bowl in my life,” he said on Monday, February 5. “Because that tier of teams that have done it twice have gone down in history as some of the greats.” (Prior to Sunday night’s game, only seven teams — the 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots — had won back-to-back Super Bowls.)

Ahead of the game, 49ers quarterback Brody Purdy expressed his confidence in his team’s ability to defeat the Chiefs. “If it comes down to it, Brock, and it’s late in the fourth quarter, are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift?” a sportscaster asked Purdy, 24, on Tuesday, February 6, to which he responded with a coy smile, “Yes. I’ll leave it at that.”

The Chiefs previously won the Super Bowl in 1970, 2020 and 2023, while the 49ers won the championship in 1982, 1985, 1989, 1990 and 1995.