Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker found his No. 1 cheerleader in wife Isabelle Butker, whom he wed in 2018.

“We met in high school,” Harrison said of his spouse during a January 2023 appearance on the “Kansas City Mom Collective” podcast. “A lot changes with Division I football, playing in the NFL, but she’s been by my side through everything.”

Although Harrison is in the limelight as the Chiefs’ kicker — he made the team’s game-winning field goal during Super Bowl LVII in February 2023 — the Butkers have managed to keep their family out of the spotlight.

While the Butkers keep their personal lives private, fans have still gotten glimpses of Harrison and Isabelle’s two children over the years when the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl. Their son, James, joined Harrison on the field after the team’s 2020 win, while his daughter, whose name and birthday have not been revealed, enjoyed the celebrations in 2023.

Scroll down to see Harrison and Isabelle’s love story from the beginning:

April 2013

The couple began dating in high school, which culminated with the pair going to prom together their senior year.

January 2014

Harrison revealed via Instagram that he and Isabelle had been together “almost four years” when he visited her in Memphis at college. Harrison, for his part, played football at Georgia Tech from 2013 to 2016.

May 2017

Harrison proposed to Isabelle one month after he was drafted into the NFL by the Carolina Panthers. He was signed to the Chiefs in September of that year.

“After almost 7 years of being best friends with this girl, I finally popped the question. From the first moments of our relationship, back in freshman year of high school, I always envisioned marrying you and raising a family together,” Harrison wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the engagement, which took place on a football practice field. “You push me to be a better man and are so patient and forgiving when I fall short. I am truly amazed at how God has worked in your life and in our relationship and pray we continue to learn and grow from each other. Can’t wait to see what our future holds together as a married couple! I love you Izzy.”

April 2018

The pair tied the knot less than one year after getting engaged. “I will continue to pray for the strength and perseverance to sacrifice for you every day of our marriage,” the NFL player wrote via Instagram after saying “I do” during a Catholic service. “We have finally entered into the unbreakable union of the marital bond, and I am overjoyed to begin our lives together. I love you Izzy! Our Lady of Lourdes, Pray for us.”

January 2019

Harrison announced the birth of his son, James Augustine Butker, via X.

January 2020

The athlete celebrated the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win at Arrowhead Stadium with his wife and son. The following month, he won his first Super Bowl ring with the team, and his family was by his side.

January 2023

“When I come home from the facilities, I can’t think about football anymore. I’m in dad mode and husband mode,” Harrison said of his home life during an appearance on the “Kansas City Mom Collective” podcast.

He gave a little insight into his relationship with Isabelle, saying, “The one off day that we do have, I try to be very intentional with trying to plan some type of family get-together. We’ve been doing Tuesday evenings as our date night.”

February 2023

While the couple never publicly announced their daughter’s birth, the little girl was on hand with her big brother to celebrate Harrison’s second Super Bowl win.

May 2023

The football player spoke about the importance of love while giving a commencement speech at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “This is the most important ring I have right here,” Harrison said while pointing to his wedding band. “My confidence as a husband and father, and yes, even as a football player is rooted in my marriage with my wife, as we leave our mark on future generations by the children we bring into the world. How much greater of a legacy can anyone leave than that?”

He added: “In the end, no matter how much money you attain, none of it will matter if you are alone and devoid of purpose. … I can offer one controversial antidote that I believe will have a lasting impact for generations to come: get married and start a family.”