No. 1 fans! Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and more NFL players’ children have sweetly celebrated their dads’ Super Bowl wins.

The former New England Patriots player is a six-time champion and competed in the Super Bowl three additional times with the Boston team. He is heading to the NFL championship for the 10th time in February 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the athlete’s last win in February 2019, he gave a sweet shout-out to his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his three kids — Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

“I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family, my kids and my wife,” the quarterback said after the game. “I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. It’s a dream come true for all of us.”

The California native held his daughter at one point during the interview, saying that he “heard her” cheering amid the game.

Bündchen congratulated her husband via Instagram that night, writing, “What a special night. Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes [sic] to amaze me. We love you!”

As for Manning, the former NFL player won the Super Bowl in 2006 and 2016 with the Indiana Colts and the Denver Broncos, respectively.

The Louisiana native’s brother Eli Manning‘s reaction to his February 2016 win went viral after he appeared stoic in the stands while his family cheered. “Eli and I have always supported each other,” Peyton told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “I think Eli is analyzing the game and the end of the game kind of like how I would as if he was playing it. And so he was just as happy.”

He added, “But it’s funny. When I saw that clip, Jimmy — I’ve seen that look before. I recognized it. In other big moments in my life he’s had that expression.”

The Manning Hour host is married to Ashley Thompson, and they’re the parents of Marshall and Mosley. He retired in March 2016 after 18 seasons, saying, “I fought a good fight. I finished my football race. And after 18 years, it’s time. God bless all of you and God bless football.”

