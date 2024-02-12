Patrick Mahomes had the ultimate cheering squad with wife Brittany Mahomes and their two children at Super Bowl LVIII.

“It means the world that [they’re here],” Patrick, 28, said of his family on Sunday, February 11, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. “The whole family of Kansas City [and the] Chiefs Kingdom is special.”

The Chiefs quarterback gushed, “Brittany is a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”

Brittany, 28, was one of the first people on the field after Sunday’s win. She rushed toward her husband with their daughter, Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months, in tow, to celebrate his third Super Bowl championship.

Brittany brought the heat in her gameday outfit, rocking a bright red leather strapless jumpsuit. She topped off the look with a white fur coat and wore her blonde hair down with slight curls. She completed the look with a “15” necklace in honor of Patrick’s team number.

Sterling wore a denim Chiefs dress with an “I heart KC” patch over black leggings while her brother wore a shirt with Patrick’s jersey number on it and matching leggings.

Through the years, Brittany has made waves for her game day style, which includes supporting the Chiefs color from head to toe. Most recently, the former soccer star gave Us major winter style inspiration in a leather trench coat adorned with Patrick’s jersey number in red at the Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens game on January 28. She accessorized with a crimson top handle bag and pointed-toe black boots. She wore her hair in loose curls.

The style statement was perhaps Brittany’s most posh look to date and was inspired by her favorite TV show. During a January 26 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Brittany explained that Suits has prompted her to revamp her closet.

“It has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe,” Brittany said on the show, for which she rocked a tailored black blazer and leather pants. On the series, which follows the quick witted attorneys at a New York law firm and stars Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams, the cast rocks sophisticated ensembles including trench coats, wrap dresses and glossy heels. (Brittany’s newfound friendship with Taylor Swift has also seemingly brought out a new side of her.)

In addition to clothes, Brittany’s hair is an important aspect of her game day look. The Texas native often rocks loose or springy curls — sometimes brought to life with the help of Hidden Crown hair extensions. Last year, Us Weekly learned Brittany uses the brand’s clip-ins in the shade Cool Ashy Blonde. (To achieve Brittany’s look at home, celebrity hair stylist Julius Michael exclusively told Us, “you’ll want to use a full set of extensions for length of volume.”