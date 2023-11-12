For Brittany Mahomes, game day is an excuse to have a good hair day.

Fans were particularly obsessed with the tight coils Brittany, 28, donned while cheering on husband Patrick Mahomes’ team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as they played the Denver Broncos on October 29. Now, Us Weekly knows just how to achieve the look.

For the game, Brittany’s blonde locks were worn in springy locks and styled in a half-up-half-down ‘do with face-framing pieces left out. To achieve the voluminous look, Brittany used Hidden Crown Clip-In hair extensions in the shade Cool Ashy Blonde with Highlights.

At the time, Brittany took to Instagram to share photos of her look. Followers were quick to praise the former soccer player’s glam in her comments section.

“Hair is EVERYTHING!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “The hair is giving once again.” A third fan commented, “Gorgeous!!! Your hair is so fun!!!

The look was created by hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott and inspired by Brittany and Patrick’s daughter Sterling’s curly tresses. To create the style, they used a curler from Good Hair Day, and products from R+Co BLEU.

First, Cabott applied the F-Layer Deep Conditioning Serum to dampen and hydrate her hair before styling it. After blow drying Brittany’s mane, she used the brand’s Hypersonic Heat Styling Mist to enhance the shine of her hair and protect it from heat damage. After curling Brittany’s strands, Cabbott used the Featherlight Hairspray to maintain bounce. Finally, Cabott applied the Daily Forecast Finishing Spray to her locks to protect it against humidity.

When it comes to finding the perfect extensions, celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael — who uses Hidden Crown extensions on his clients — told Us, “Depending on the thickness of your hair, you’ll want to use a full set of extensions for length and volume.” However, he noted “if you’re just seeking volume, you would put in one row of clip-ins where needed. If you have textured hair you’ll want to go with a wavy hair extension.”

Michael explained to Us that to find the perfect color to match your hair, “You’ll want to look at your root color or the underneath hair below your crown. That’s the hair that sees less sun so the tone will be true.”

The hairstylist gushed that the “best thing” about hair extensions is “that they hold a curl or wave better than natural hair.” He elaborated, “This is especially great for people who have fine or limp hair. It’s also great if you have frizzy hair because the extensions will help keep your natural hair smooth and the extensions won’t frizz.”

After taking the clip-in extensions out Michael suggests users “make sure you snap the clips closed.”

He continued, “You don’t want the hair rubbing or getting caught by open clips creating knots and tangles.” Michael recommends keeping “the hair brushed and place the extension in your hidden crown bag hanging by the extension’s hanger. If you use a lot of products you’ll want to wash and dry your extensions every few weeks.”

Michael invited me to take a trip to his salon in Scarsdale, New York, to try out the hair extensions myself on Friday, November 10.

First, he sectioned off the bottom layer of my hair and teased my roots while applying hairspray to give the Hidden Crown’s Seamless Clip-Ins more volume. Next, he added another row about an inch above the first clips. Michael then cut up another row of extensions and layered them throughout my roots to create a seamless blend.

Finally, he grabbed sections of my locks and used a curling iron to create bouncy beachy waves.

Stars including Zendaya, Vanessa Hudgens, Madelyn Cline, Ariana Madix and more also rely on Hidden Crown hair extensions.