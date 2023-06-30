Cancel OK
10 Best Anti-Humidity Hair Products to Fight Summer Frizz

anti-humidity products
Does this summer story sound familiar? You’re getting ready for a night out by blow-drying your hair, maybe even adding curls for some extra body and bounce. Everything is looking great until you step outside into the heat. Within minutes, your once-sleek strands are now a frizzy failure! Sadly, this tale isn’t a fictional nightmare — it’s the harsh reality of humidity. But we finally found products that can help you maintain your mane, even in the most brutal of circumstances.

Here are the 10 best anti-humidity hair products designed to block frizz like a force field. Keep your hair smooth and shiny with these lifesaver sprays!

COLOR WOW Extra Strength Dream Coat, powerful, ultra moisturizing, anti humidity treatment for extremely frizz prone hair; glassy smooth, straight + frizz resistant styles for up to 3-4 washes
COLOR WOW
Our favorite hair spray is now back and better than ever! This Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat is a new-and-improved version of the cult-favorite anti-frizz treatment. One reviewer reported, ‘The results are noticeable from the moment I use it, and my hair stays sleek and frizz-free until my next wash.’

Pros

  • Makes hair smooth and shiny
  • Fights frizz
  • Long-lasting

Cons

  • Applicator can be fickle
$32.00
See it!
Living proof No Frizz Smooth Styling Serum
Living proof
According to Living Proof, this styling serum reduces frizz by 75% and leaves hair six times smoother after just one use! This product is an anti-humidity spray, heat protector and shine enhancer all in one. ‘This is literally witchcraft,’ one shopper said.

Pros

  • Non-greasy and lightweight
  • Leaves hair shiny and frizz-free
  • Silky texture

Cons

  • Some people don't like the scent (while others love it)
$36.00
See it!
Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave In Conditioning Spray | Coconut Oil + Argan Oil | Anti Frizz Hair Products for Straight, Wavy and Curly Hair | 5 Ounces
Briogeo
This lightweight leave-in conditioning spray reduces frizz for up to 48 hours! Formulated with a blend of oils, this Briogeo product targets humidity while tackling dryness.

Pros

  • Long-lasting
  • Lightweight
  • Leaves hair soft

Cons

  • Many shoppers don't like the smell (common theme here)
$25.00
See it!
Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum for Frizzy, Dry Hair, Argan Oil, 5.1 Fl Oz, 1 Count (Packaging May Vary)
Garnier
The most cost-effective option on our list, this Garnier Fructis anti-frizz serum delivers lasting smoothness and shine. Made with Moroccan argan oil and keratin, this product is the holy grail of frizz control. ‘A game-changer for gorgeous hair!’ one customer declared. ‘My hair now stays sleek and smooth, even in the most challenging weather conditions. It’s like having my personal shield against humidity-induced frizz!’

Pros

  • Tames frizz
  • Long-lasting
  • Affordable

Cons

  • Could make hair oily
$5.99
See it!
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum, Nourishing Hair Oil for Frizz Control, Heat Protectant with Argan & Coconut Oils, 1.69 fl oz (Package May Vary)
John Frieda
Another affordable alternative is this John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. The brand has been fighting frizz for decades, and this particular product works like a charm. The heat and humidity protectant turns frizzy curls into shiny locks.

Pros

  • Great for curls and thick hair
  • Leave hair soft, smooth and shiny
  • Not sticky

Cons

  • Some say it's not ideal for fine hair
$9.59
See it!
KERASTASE Discipline Fluidissime Anti-Frizz Spray | Hair Smoothing & Heat Protectant Spray | Illuminates Shiny Hair | With Morpho-Keratine and Conditioning Agents | For Styled Hair | 5.1 Fl Oz
KERASTASE
If you love a luxury label, then you need to try this anti-frizz spray from one of our absolute favorite haircare brands, Kérastase. This leave-in treatment enhances shine and tames flyaways with 450-degree heat protection and 72 hours of frizz control. Incredible!

Pros

  • Frizz control
  • Heat protection
  • Premium product

Cons

  • Pricey
$45.00
See it!
Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum, Speeds Up Drying Time, Humidity Resistant, For Frizzy Hair, 5.1 fl. oz.
Paul Mitchell
Prior to blow-drying, apply this Paul Mitchell primer to speed up drying time while smoothing strands. This humidity-resistant product will leave your hair frizz-free and silky-smooth. ‘This is my favorite serum and wouldn’t use any other kind,’ one reviewer raved. ‘It makes your hair silky smooth and it smells great.’

Pros

  • Top-rated
  • Tames frizz
  • Soft and shiny hair

Cons

  • None — mostly 5-star reviews
$28.50
See it!
Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray, 5.5 oz
ORIBE
My sister (the ultimate beauty queen) introduced me to this Oribe anti-humidity spray, and I’ve been stealing her stash ever since. Not only does this finishing spray smell amazing, but it also keeps frizz at bay and provides a light hold. One shopper proclaimed, ‘This is THE best hair product I have ever used.’

Pros

  • Smells wonderful
  • Fights frizz
  • Lightweight

Cons

  • Pricey
$42.00
See it!
Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray Unisex 5.3 oz
amika
Amika is another one of our favorite beauty brands, providing high-quality haircare products with delicious smells and pretty packaging. Infused with vanilla, citrus and amber, this anti-humidity spray keeps hair smooth and frizz-free for over 24 hours!

Pros

  • Smells delicious
  • Heat protectant
  • Leaves hair smooth

Cons

  • May not combat the most intense humidity
$23.99
See it!
Olaplex No 6 Bond Smoother, 3.3 Fl Oz
Olaplex
The no. 1 bestseller in hair styling creams and lotions on Amazon, this Olaplex Bond Smoother eliminates frizz and flyaways while strengthening and hydrating hair. Olaplex is famous for working wonders on damaged hair, and this leave-in reparative styling cream is no exception. If you want salon-style smoothness, try this product today!

Pros

  • Speeds up blow dry time
  • Strengthens and hydrates hair
  • Fights frizz and flyaways

Cons

  • None
$30.00
See it!

