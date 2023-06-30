Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Does this summer story sound familiar? You’re getting ready for a night out by blow-drying your hair, maybe even adding curls for some extra body and bounce. Everything is looking great until you step outside into the heat. Within minutes, your once-sleek strands are now a frizzy failure! Sadly, this tale isn’t a fictional nightmare — it’s the harsh reality of humidity. But we finally found products that can help you maintain your mane, even in the most brutal of circumstances.

Here are the 10 best anti-humidity hair products designed to block frizz like a force field. Keep your hair smooth and shiny with these lifesaver sprays!

Our favorite hair spray is now back and better than ever! This Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat is a new-and-improved version of the cult-favorite anti-frizz treatment. One reviewer reported, ‘The results are noticeable from the moment I use it, and my hair stays sleek and frizz-free until my next wash.’ Pros Makes hair smooth and shiny

Fights frizz

Long-lasting Cons Applicator can be fickle $32.00 See it!

According to Living Proof, this styling serum reduces frizz by 75% and leaves hair six times smoother after just one use! This product is an anti-humidity spray, heat protector and shine enhancer all in one. ‘This is literally witchcraft,’ one shopper said. Pros Non-greasy and lightweight

Leaves hair shiny and frizz-free

Silky texture Cons Some people don't like the scent (while others love it) $36.00 See it!

This lightweight leave-in conditioning spray reduces frizz for up to 48 hours! Formulated with a blend of oils, this Briogeo product targets humidity while tackling dryness. Pros Long-lasting

Lightweight

Leaves hair soft Cons Many shoppers don't like the smell (common theme here) $25.00 See it!

The most cost-effective option on our list, this Garnier Fructis anti-frizz serum delivers lasting smoothness and shine. Made with Moroccan argan oil and keratin, this product is the holy grail of frizz control. ‘A game-changer for gorgeous hair!’ one customer declared. ‘My hair now stays sleek and smooth, even in the most challenging weather conditions. It’s like having my personal shield against humidity-induced frizz!’ Pros Tames frizz

Long-lasting

Affordable Cons Could make hair oily $5.99 See it!

Another affordable alternative is this John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. The brand has been fighting frizz for decades, and this particular product works like a charm. The heat and humidity protectant turns frizzy curls into shiny locks. Pros Great for curls and thick hair

Leave hair soft, smooth and shiny

Not sticky Cons Some say it's not ideal for fine hair $9.59 See it!

If you love a luxury label, then you need to try this anti-frizz spray from one of our absolute favorite haircare brands, Kérastase. This leave-in treatment enhances shine and tames flyaways with 450-degree heat protection and 72 hours of frizz control. Incredible! Pros Frizz control

Heat protection

Premium product Cons Pricey $45.00 See it!

Prior to blow-drying, apply this Paul Mitchell primer to speed up drying time while smoothing strands. This humidity-resistant product will leave your hair frizz-free and silky-smooth. ‘This is my favorite serum and wouldn’t use any other kind,’ one reviewer raved. ‘It makes your hair silky smooth and it smells great.’ Pros Top-rated

Tames frizz

Soft and shiny hair Cons None — mostly 5-star reviews $28.50 See it!

My sister (the ultimate beauty queen) introduced me to this Oribe anti-humidity spray, and I’ve been stealing her stash ever since. Not only does this finishing spray smell amazing, but it also keeps frizz at bay and provides a light hold. One shopper proclaimed, ‘This is THE best hair product I have ever used.’ Pros Smells wonderful

Fights frizz

Lightweight Cons Pricey $42.00 See it!

Amika is another one of our favorite beauty brands, providing high-quality haircare products with delicious smells and pretty packaging. Infused with vanilla, citrus and amber, this anti-humidity spray keeps hair smooth and frizz-free for over 24 hours! Pros Smells delicious

Heat protectant

Leaves hair smooth Cons May not combat the most intense humidity $23.99 See it!

The no. 1 bestseller in hair styling creams and lotions on Amazon, this Olaplex Bond Smoother eliminates frizz and flyaways while strengthening and hydrating hair. Olaplex is famous for working wonders on damaged hair, and this leave-in reparative styling cream is no exception. If you want salon-style smoothness, try this product today! Pros Speeds up blow dry time

Strengthens and hydrates hair

Fights frizz and flyaways Cons None $30.00 See it!

