The 7 Best Anti-Frizz Products to Keep Your Hair Looking Sleek All Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the most underrated perks of summer is getting to air dry our hair. Stepping out of the shower with dripping wet hair in the winter is a recipe for disaster. We have to use a blow dryer immediately or we’ll freeze! But even when we let our hair dry naturally in the summer, humidity often strikes and turns our hair frizzy! We just can’t win. Why spend all that time and energy on curling and straightening only to have the strands become a hot mess in the heat?

Frizz is the enemy, so we found seven solutions that will be your new best friend. These anti-frizz products combat weather conditions to keep your hair looking sleek and shiny in the sticky summer air. Tame your mane with these haircare heroes!

L’Oreal Shine Serum

Beloved by hair stylists and shoppers alike, this budget-friendly L’Oreal shine serum helps smooth out frizz and split ends while moisturizing your locks. Love it! Reviewers say this oil works particularly well on long, dry hair.

Get the L’Oreal Paris Elvive Shine Enhancing Extraordinary Oil Deep Nourishing Treatment Hair Serum for just $6 (originally $7) at Walmart!

Garnier Fructis Anti-Frizz Serum

The most affordable product on this list, the Garnier Fructis anti-frizz serum keeps hair smooth and shiny. Formulated with Moroccan argan oil, this product is ideal for fine and frizzy hair. With over 18,000 reviews on Amazon, this Garnier serum is a top-rated game-changer!

Get the Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum for just $4 (originally $7) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Oribe Anti-Humidity Spray

Light as a feather! Even though this anti-humidity spray feels virtually weightless, it still provides a powerful hold. And just like all Oribe haircare products, it smells incredible! My sister got me hooked on this anti-humidity spray, and now my whole family is obsessed. Shoppers say this product works on thick, wavy hair.

Get the Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray for $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Kérastase Anti-Frizz Smoothing Spray

If you want to give your hair the luxury treatment, try this Kérastase smoothing spray. This multi-purpose products acts as a blow dry heat protectant and an anti-frizz spray for up to 72 hours of staying power. One customer declared, “I have never used a product that has made my hair as soft, shiny and silky as this one.”

Get the Kérastase Fluidissime Anti Frizz Spray for just $39 at Sephora!

John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum

Take your frizz control to the next level with this John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. The OG frizz tamer, this serum works wonders on curly hair. One of the 15,000 reviews on Amazon called it a “miracle product”!

Get the John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum for just $10 (originally $12) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Amika The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray

Fight frizz with The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray! We’ve already sung the praises of Amika’s dry shampoo, so it’s no surprise we’re also fans of this anti-frizz product. According to one South Florida shopper, this spray is a “must-have product! Lightweight. Controls frizz and flyaways. Don’t need to use much. Smells great.”

Get the The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray and Heat Protectant for just $26 at Sephora!

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Coming in hot with over 36,000 reviews on Amazon, this popular product is a crowd-pleaser! The award-winning anti-frizz spray is apparently the “secret sauce” behind shiny hair. This humidity-proof hair spray also doubles as a heat protectant.

Get the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray for just$28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!