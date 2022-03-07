Dakota Johnson’s Hairstylist Uses This Product for Her Perfect Beachy Waves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.



Most celebrities have that one signature look they can always rely on, and for Dakota Johnson, that just may be the beachy wave. The actress is often spotted rocking effortless tresses that look like she just stepped off the seaside sands of Malibu, and it’s the perfect style to adopt for the spring and summer!

Even if you don’t have naturally wavy hair, there are products that you can use to create the effect — and who better to turn to for advice than Johnson’s real-life hairstylist? In an interview with Vogue, Mark Townsend, who has been working with the 50 Shades star since 2013, outlined the products he uses to create those perfectly piecey tresses so we can all achieve the same look.

Get the Kevin Murphy Hair Resort Spray for $27 at Walmart, also available at Amazon!

The product of choice for Johnson’s messy-yet-polished beach wave hairstyle is the Kevin Murphy Hair Resort Spray. Townsend explains that he uses this texturizing styler “from the mid-lengths down to give it a little piecey-ness.” This oil-free spray is designed to make your hair look like you just soaked up the sun for the ultimate surfer girl look. It’s ideal for all hair types, but we think it would work especially well for fine strands to give them a bit more volume and hold.

The spray also has a lovely combo of fresh fragrances that include honey, citrus and tangerine so your locks will smell heavenly after application. Shoppers note that they adore the scent and claim it’s not particularly overpowering, so it won’t necessarily overtake the perfume you’re wearing.

Get the Kevin Murphy Hair Resort Spray for $27 at Walmart, also available at Amazon!

Even if you don’t want to go for the slightly messy look, this spray can act as a lightweight hairspray that may help your curls or blowout last longer instead of falling apart. If you find that your hair doesn’t hold a style for too long, this spray may be the secret weapon you’ve been missing! Whether you’re looking to emulate Johnson’s iconic waves or need a product that gives your hair more body and hold, this spray seems to get the job done. Pick it up ahead of the summer months!

See it: Get the Kevin Murphy Hair Resort Spray for $27 at Walmart, also available at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Kevin Murphy and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Walmart and on Amazon!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!