Kristin Cavallari’s Colorist Suggests This Hair Rinse as a Shampoo Substitute

When you start coloring your hair, you may finally feel like your most fabulous self. Of course, you may also be exposing your locks to harsh chemicals, so it’s important to preserve your hair health by changing up your routine. This is especially true for blondes who often get double-process color to score their desired tone!

When we head to our stylist, we always present them with saved snapshots of the exact color we want, and Kristin Cavallari‘s blonde constantly comes to mind! Her hair hue is gorgeous, and we snagged some major maintenance tips courtesy of her colorist that may help make your blonde locks last.

Get the dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse (originally $35) on sale for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2021, but are subject to change.

Us recently had the chance to speak with Justin Anderson, who often works and hangs with the Uncommon James designer, to get the scoop on how he perfects Cavallari’s blonde tone. Anderson is also the founder of dpHUE — a company that specializes in creating products to maintain your color for healthier hair.

That being said, his number one recommendation is to reach for dpHUE’s Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse in lieu of shampoo if you want to freshen up your hair. Anderson explains that we’ve “always been taught to shampoo every single time we get in the shower,” but at the end of the day, “it’s still a detergent. It suds up, it pulls the good oils off of your hair. It makes the color fade.” When you think about it, it totally makes sense!

This rinse isn’t a complete shampoo replacement, but it serves as a solid substitute. Anderson notes it’s a much healthier way to keep your hair feeling clean instead of shampooing two or three times per week. “The ACV rinse is the most gentle way to clean the hair,” he states. “[I] really want people to pull away from shampooing so much and try to transition over as much as possible.” Even if you don’t have color-treated hair, a healthier routine is always a good idea — and this rinse is an excellent way to break the cycle of constant shampooing!

