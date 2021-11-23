Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

In case you haven’t noticed, we’re huge fans of Kristin Cavallari‘s easygoing style. Yes, she looks flawless when she graces a red carpet — but it’s clear that she knows exactly what to wear when she’s just chilling out. The proper footwear is an absolute must, and we certainly trust her opinion on what shoes are best when there’s nothing on the iCal except relaxation.

Slides have been a staple in our wardrobe (especially since quarantine kicked off last year), and the 34-year-old Uncommon James designer has a pair we all may need in our lives. These slides from cult-favorite brand APL are reportedly her go-to, and she even once said that they’re one of the items she can’t live without!

Get the APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Women’s Big Logo Techloom Slide Sandals with free shipping at Zappos, also available on Amazon!

“I live in these things,” the former Laguna Beach star shared with The Strategist. “I call them my house shoes, but I find that I wear them all the time” she explained. Who can’t relate to that? She also noted that the feel of these slides is unique, as the footbed is “squishy” but not like foam. Basically, this texture makes these slides truly hard to take off your feet — in the best way possible!

There’s more to these slides than meets the eye. The sole is durable enough to wear outside if you’re running a quick errand — even in the harsh fall and winter months! Just team the slides with a pair of cozy socks, and you’re all set. It might not be the most traditionally fashion-forward look, but it’s certainly the comfiest.

Get the APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Women’s Big Logo Techloom Slide Sandals with free shipping at Zappos, also available on Amazon!

These slides are available in a slew of different shades and color combos that you can match to your personal style. If you’re a fan of bold and bright footwear, the hot pink pair would be our pick — but you certainly can’t go wrong with the sleek all-black version. These slides might be pricer than others on the market, but Cavallari’s high praise is making Us believe they’re worth every single penny!

Get the APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Women’s Big Logo Techloom Slide Sandals with free shipping at Zappos, also available on Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs and shop all of the women’s shoes, clothing and more from Zappos and on Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!