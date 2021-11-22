Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the new year coming up, we’re starting to think about that fresh start and how we can reinvent our look to more accurately represent our sense of style and personality. Now is the time to start preparing, especially as prices are dropping lower and lower for the holidays. But where to start?

New clothing and beauty supplies are always essentials for Us, but we want a reliable option we can wear every single day that we know will always upgrade our look. We might not want to wear the same top every day, but we’re totally on board with a pair of eyeglasses. Our pick? A style worn by the one and only Jennifer Aniston!

Get the Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Eyeglass Frames at Amazon! Also available in Shiny Rose Gold at Nordstrom!

Aniston is certainly no stranger to Ray-Ban sunglasses, but this pair of eyeglasses caught our attention in a video she did for Vital Proteins toward the end of 2020. Aniston, who is now the Chief Creative Officer of the brand, wore a pair of these golden glasses in the ad. As is the case with everything she wears, we became instantly obsessed — and we still can’t get enough!

We absolutely love the aviator silhouette of these glasses. It’s such a common shape for sunglasses, so why not get eyeglasses in the same shape? As reviewers say, these glasses are “very flattering,” which doesn’t surprise Us. There’s a reason aviators are so popular in general. They look good on everyone!

If you simply love the style, you can wear these polished metal frames with the non-optical lenses they come with. Don’t fret if you need a prescription though. They’re prescription compatible so you can always swap them out for whatever you need!

These skinny frames are nice and lightweight, and you can adjust the no-slip nose pads to rest perfectly so you can barely even feel them there. And when it’s time to take them off? Your purchase comes with a case and cleaning cloth to keep them safe!

Go for the gold if you want to exactly channel Aniston’s look, but if that’s not your thing, don’t worry, because Ray-Ban offers these frames in so many other colors too. Go for a rose gold or a silver, or perhaps a gold with a different color temple tip. Whatever suits your style best! Whatever’s going to scream, “This is the new, real me”!

