Dry hair? If it feels like no matter what you do, your hair’s thirst will never be quenched, you’ve come to the right place. While drinking water every day is an amazing way to stay hydrated and healthy, showering could actually dry out your hair — especially if the water is hot. We know, we know. You don’t want to give up steaming hot showers. Neither do we! But that means we need to level up our haircare game ASAP.

Some ways to protect your hair from dryness and frizz is to avoid heat tools, never bleach it and avoid both cold weather and artificial heat, but let’s be real — we’re not necessarily going to do any of that. That’s why we need an A+ conditioner to combat all of those negative effects and give us our dream hair, already!

Get the Biolage Ultra Hydrasource Conditioning Balm for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This professional conditioner has a vegan and silicone-free formula that aims to hydrate hair and make it shinier, smoother, softer, more manageable and less tangled. It’s designed to seal the hair’s cuticles to lock in moisture, therefore reducing breakage, frizz and roughness. We can thank ingredients like aloe, cupuacu butter and apricot kernel oil for their super nourishing properties!

But is this conditioner for you? Almost definitely. It was formulated to be effective on even super thick and coarse hair types, as well as color-treated hair and curly/coily hair. Straight or wavy hair? It’s also for you! If you want that glossy, commercial-worthy fluidity to your hair, this is a conditioner you’ll want to add to cart.

Yet another thing to love about this conditioner is that it smells incredible. That should come as no surprise if you’ve ever used a Biolage product before. They always smell so good, you’ll start to find yourself sniffing your hair throughout the day. If people give you weird looks, just send them a link to this conditioner. They’ll soon understand!

Apply this product like any other conditioner. After rinsing out your shampoo, apply to wet hair and leave on for up to three minutes before rinsing. Quick and easy. It’s harder to tell in photos, but each bottle is one full liter, so it will last a super long time. Make sure to reserve a spot on your shower shelves, because this conditioner is here to stay!

