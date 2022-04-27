The 8 Best Dry Shampoos for Dark Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Figuring out our shampoo schedule is more complicated than filing our taxes. There are so many factors to take into consideration — how much we’ll sweat during a workout, what special events we have coming up, whether we’ll run into anyone we know on a bad hair day.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s actually not healthy to wash your hair every single day. Using shampoo and conditioner too frequently can cause hair damage, resulting in split ends or dandruff. Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of research at Mount Sinai Hospital’s department of dermatology, told TODAY, “Washing your hair too often can make the hair dry and brittle and lead to irritation of the scalp.”

We used to think that we had to jump in the shower whenever our hair became oily, but we finally discovered a solution that allows Us to extend the life of a blowout — dry shampoo. According to Healthline, dermatologist Elizabeth Hughes recommends dry shampoo “for people who physically can’t wash their hair or who want to extend the time between washes.” (It’s important to note that dry shampoo acts as a filler, not a substitute. To properly maintain hair health, keep washing your hair with shampoo and conditioner on a regular basis.)

How We Chose the Best Dry Shampoos for Dark Hair

I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I may be blonde now, but I’m naturally a brunette. When my roots grow out too long, I’m faced with the task of blending dry shampoo into my brown hair without any white residue showing. So, trust me, I get the struggle. That’s why I specifically sought out products that would appeal to darker hair tones with a virtually invisible finish. My mom and sister are in the brunette club, along with many of my best friends, so I consulted my favorite ladies for their personal recommendations as well. And as always, I researched other reputable takes on the topic so that this list is truly top-notch.

Pro-tip: Hair stylist Chris Appleton, known for working with such stars as Kim Kardashian and J.Lo, told Allure, “Before you even think about spraying [dry shampoo] in your hair, shake the bottle up. This will make sure the product’s formula is evenly distributed inside of the bottle, making for even distribution on your scalp.” Experts recommend spraying dry shampoo at least 8-12 inches away from your scalp. “Keeping the proper distance between your hair and the aerosol bottle is so important,” Appleton said. “You don’t want to spray the product too close to your scalp because it will leave a residue that’s hard to remove.”

Now that you’re ready to apply dry shampoo, it’s time to introduce you to our top picks. These eight products are the best in the business — top-rated, tried-and-true and tested for excellence. From cult-favorites to consumer classics, these dry shampoos deliver on dark hair. Skip the shower and shop these time-saving must-haves!

1. Batiste Dry Shampoo Divine Dark

Brunette Bombshell

Brunette babes, this dry shampoo was made especially for you! Formulated with a hint of color for darker hair, this dry shampoo instantly revitalized dull hair with a waterless formula. This bestseller also removes oil, adding va-va-voom volume and texture.

Pros:

Designed for darker hair

No white residue

Adds volume and texture

Cons:

Some shoppers warned it left their floor and hands brown, so apply carefully!

Available at: Target

2. Sachajuan Dark Dry Powder Shampoo

Dark Horse

Ideal for medium to dark-colored hair, this dry powder shampoo refreshes hair with tinted texture. Potato starch adds volume by stiffening hair at the base, while the powder absorbs excess oil from your roots. One shopper said, “I struggled to find a dry shampoo I can use that doesn’t have that bright white cast that you have to really work in to hide. This one is great for brunettes!”

Pros:

Tinted — no white residue

Revitalizes and lifts oily hair at the roots

Cons:

Some shoppers didn’t notice a huge difference

Available at: Dermstore

3. Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones

Scrumptious Smell

Specifically created for dark tones, this dry cleansing spray refreshes hair while protecting against UV damage. Grease will be banished — but the powerful oils will still hydrate your hair. Plus, the signature scent is heavenly!

Pros:

Maintains richness of dark tones

Smells amazing

Cons:

Product goes on white, so you need to massage it into your scalp

Available at: Amazon

4. IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

First Class Up in the Sky

This charcoal dry shampoo is my brunette sister Brooke’s top choice. “You can never see it,” she told me. “It’s heavy duty but doesn’t feel chalky and smells good.” And she’s not the only fan of this IGK bestseller — multiple reviews dub this product the “best dry shampoo” on the market! No wonder it’s called First Class (Jack Harlow would approve).

Pros:

Lasts multiple days

Adds volume

Cons:

One shopper said it made hair feel stiff

Available at: Amazon

5. Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo

Special Perks

I first discovered this game-changing gem last summer when getting a blowout, and it immediately became my all-time favorite dry shampoo. And it just so happens to be the top bestselling dry shampoo on Amazon! Not only does this cleanser deliver heavy-duty hold with a lightweight formula, but it also smells incredible. Plus, no white residue! This Amika dry shampoo absorbs oil while adding major volume.

Pros:

Adds volume

Smells amazing

No white residue

Cons:

Some shoppers said that packaging was defective

Available at: Amazon

6. Verb Dry Shampoo for Dark Hair

Invisible Magic

Designed to disappear into darker hair tones, this dry shampoo removes oil and boosts body. Allure reports, “Verb’s Dry Shampoo for Dark Hair is virtually colorless, so it works on all hair hues. Once you spray it on, you’ll notice how soft it makes your hair. That’s thanks to the glycerin in the formula, which adds moisture so that strands feel clean and not crunchy or sticky.” This product is cruelty-free and color-safe.

Pros:

Leaves hair fresh

Designed for darker hair tones

Cons:

Some shoppers don’t love the scent

Available at: Amazon

7. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo

Fool-Proof Plan

One of my brunette besties Gaby said she swears by this Perfect Hair Day product. And just like the name of the beauty brand, the proof is in the pudding — or in this case, the dry shampoo. Fast-absorbing powders soak up sweat and oil, leaving hair clean and refreshed. Almost every review calls this spray the “best dry shampoo” out there!

Pros:

Absorbs sweat and oil

Works on all hair types

Cons:

Might leave a little white residue, but you can easily brush it off

Available at: Nordstrom

8. R+CO Spiritualize Dry Shampoo Mist

So Fresh and So Clean

Most dry shampoos come in powder form from aerosol sprays, this unique mist applies wet and then dries down to a clear-powder formula. One shopper declared, “This is hands down the best dry shampoo I’ve ever tried. As someone who works out very frequently, and is drenched in sweat by the end of the workout this product is a lifesaver. I can’t always wash my hair every day and this keeps my hair looking CLEAN & FRESH!!” This dry shampoo helps hair retain moisture, adding softness and shine and soothing dry scalps.

Pros:

Cleans hair with mist

Soothes scalp

Cons:

Some shoppers didn’t find this product as effective as traditional dry shampoos

Available at: Nordstrom

Other Dry Shampoos We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

