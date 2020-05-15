The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Washing our hair has always, always, always been a drag, and it feels even more pointless right now. We’re supposed to spend all that time shampooing, conditioning, treating, combing, drying and styling…just to sit at home? No, thanks. But still, the feeling of greasy, flat hair makes Us cringe!

That’s where dry shampoo comes in — a secret but not-so-secret weapon of pretty much anyone with hair long enough to need it. But so many dry shampoos come with problems of their own, including creating even more buildup on the scalp, having a funky smell or flaking throughout the day. That’s why we have to be picky, and that’s why we’re listening to every single word of advice Kristin Cavallari has to offer!

Get the Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 19, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Cavallari recently spoke to Byrdie about her beauty routine, and when asked how it’s changed since she became a mom, she explained her “no-fuss” routine — she often only has two minutes to actually get ready in the mornings. She simply washes her face, puts on some mascara, fills in her brows and grabs her Klorane Dry Shampoo!

“I use Klorane Dry Shampoo in between washes to freshen up my hair and make waves and volume last for a couple days,” the Very Cavallari star explained. “I usually wash my hair every three days, so the kids don’t actually hinder my daily routine at all.”

Get the Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 19, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

What makes this dry shampoo unique is its plant-based powder formula, made with organically harvested oat milk to soothe and protect the scalp. It’s joined by corn and rice starch to cleanse hair, as well as absorbent microspheres and silica to rid locks of dirt, oil and odor, leaving hair clean, volumized and refreshed. It can be used to add texture when you’re styling too!

To use this dry shampoo, shake up the bottle and hold it 10 inches from your head. Lightly squeeze the sides of the bottle to disperse the ultra-fine powder at the roots and brush through after two minutes. Reviewers say it blends right in with no chalky or gritty residue and that they can then wait days before another wash. It’s safe for all hair types, even those treated with chemicals or color. Pick one up today and see why shoppers and celebs are in love with it!

Get the Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk for just $20 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 19, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Klorane here and shop more dry shampoos here! See all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!