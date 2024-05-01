Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One thing I love about spring is that it’s the beginning of shorts season! If you’re planning a vacation or want new spring digs, shorts will help you live out all your hot girl warm weather fantasies this year. I found my favorite pair of shorts that will help you showcase your legs and feel the warm, crisp spring air — and they’re only $8 at Amazon!

These Amazon Essentials Women’s Mid-Rise Slim-Fit 10″ Inseam Bermuda Khaki Shorts will keep you feeling chill all spring and summer — whether you’re hanging with the fam or chilling poolside. They feature a 98% cotton and 2% elastane blend for a sturdy option that moves with your body. Further, these shorts come in eight colors — we love the dark yellow and olive variations — and have a 0 to 20 size range.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Mid-Rise Slim-Fit 10″ Inseam Bermuda Khaki Short for $8 (was $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 1, 2024, but may be subject to change.

What we love most about these shorts is their neutrality and versatility. For example, if you have a little league game to attend, you could throw these on with a T-shirt or a button-down and sneakers for a relaxed, sporty vibe. Or, you could rock them with an airy blouse and flat sandals for a casual and breathable look that emphasizes comfort. So, yes, these shorts are comfy enough to become your new warm-weather closet staple because of how flexible they are — and they stop right before your knee, which makes them suitable for many events.

While reviewing and gushing over these shorts, one happy Amazon reviewer noted, “I was looking for a classic short that I could hide my 55-year-old saggy legs, and these do the job. They look classy. They are comfortable and will be versatile enough to wear with a cute summer blouse, a sweater, a T-shirt or a sweatshirt. I’m going to get a couple more colors.”

“I have only tried them on, but after buying one pair and the superb fit, I ordered three more colors,” one reviewer said. “I really like these. They fit well and are very comfy,” another reviewer added.

Shorts are a spring and summer wardrobe essential. If you need a new pair, you should snag these Bermuda shorts from Amazon Essentials for a steal while you can!

