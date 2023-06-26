Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know the challenges of buying jeans — but denim shorts present even more obstacles. You have pretty much all of the same potential issues as jeans, but you may also have to deal with your shorts riding up, exposing too much or fitting too tight at the hem. You also may want something long enough to prevent chafing… but not too long!

Getting that “just right” type of fit with denim shorts is a journey, and many of us give up before we reach our destination. The look is so important too! We don’t want to sacrifice our priorities in any way. That’s why we stick to brands like Levi’s. But we get it — a low price might be a high priority for shoppers too. And that’s why we picked out an incredible pair on major, major sale!

Levi's Mid-Length Shorts Pros: Over 13,000 reviews

Coveted midi length

Available in multiple colorways Cons: Sale prices vary

Not fully cotton

Mid-rise fit could be polarizing for high-rise or low-rise lovers Was $50 On Sale: $21 You Save 58% See it!

These jean shorts have varying sale prices spanning different colors and sizes, but the deals on the light-wash Oahu Clouds colorway are so good, with some sizes starting at just $21. That’s with fast, free shipping for Prime members too — seriously! This light blue shade is excellent for summer and will coordinate brilliantly with any color top or shoes!

These cotton-blend shorts have a mid-rise waistband and a mid-length hem. They’re not short shorts, but they’re not Bermuda shorts either. The extra coverage and comfort are visually subtle but make such a big difference when you’re wearing them. We love that they have a slim fit too, as longer lengths shouldn’t always have to be baggy!

Was $50 On Sale: $21 You Save 58% See it!

These shorts have a traditional five-pocket design and a zip fly with button closure, making sure to deliver the qualities that make denim shorts so essential to our lives. There are belt loops as well. Even if you have the perfect fit, a belt could be the missing accessory that will level up your look!

Here’s the thing: These shorts will be your most reliable summer garment, whether you’re pairing them with a racerback tank and slip-on sneakers or a cropped crew neck and slides. Try your pair with a knotted button-up and flats or with a cami, chiffon cardigan and strappy sandals. Anything you want is an option!

Was $50 On Sale: $21 You Save 58% See it!

