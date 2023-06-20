Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Treat your feet! The soles of our feet have a hard job, especially on days when we’re out and about. It only makes sense that all of that effort takes a toll on their appearance. If your feet have developed thick, hard calluses or your skin has become, dry, cracked, rough, ashy and scratchy, you’re far from alone!
Dry, callused feet aren’t too big of a deal when it’s cold outside and we’re wearing socks every day. But when sandal season hits? Suddenly we need quick solution. No one is trying to wear socks at the beach or pool! Thankfully, this therapeutic heel balm is here to save the day!
Get the Flexitol Heel Balm (originally $14) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
This heel balm is wildly popular with Amazon shoppers, and it’s even more affordable now that it’s on sale. You could grab a two-pack as well for an even better deal! If you want visible results in just one day, this is the product that’s designed to deliver. Good thing it’s on Prime, so you can get started using it ASAP!
This balm is formulated to exfoliate dead skin while adding tons of moisture so soft soles can persevere. It’s thick and concentrated but non-greasy, and it has 11 key ingredients to help you achieve “sandal-ready” feet.
The star key ingredient in this formula is 25% urea. According to Medical News Today, products with 20-30% urea can decrease the thickness of the outermost layer of skin, improve scaly skin conditions, break down keratin, moisturize and more!
You can apply this balm twice a day, paying special attention to problem areas like your heels or the balls of your feet, which take the most pressure and are most likely to have tangible damage. Once you’ve achieved your desired results, you can switch to using this balm just once a day for maintenance. Happy feet, here we come!
