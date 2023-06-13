17 of the Best Midi Dresses to Wear With Flats

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Midi mania! While we adore a maxi dress, most of them require taller heels or wedges — especially if you’re on the more petite side. That’s part of why we love midi dresses so much. You still get a good amount of extra length, but they’re short enough that you can totally wear flats!

These midi dresses will pair perfectly with flats, helping you stay cute, comfy and trendy this summer. Shop our 17 top picks below!

Everyday Midi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Amazon Essentials twill dress is definitively cute. The tall ruffle hem is everything, and the viscose fabric will help keep you cool!

2. We Also Love: Perfectly slouchy, this Milumia drawstring-waist dress will make getting dressed easier than you ever thought possible!

3. We Can’t Forget: A halter-neck sweater dress? We can’t get enough of this unique A New Day midi dress from Target!

4. Bonus: Simplicity at its finest! This The Drop dress takes your typical T-shirt dress and gives it a midi length and a short side slit for an upgraded effect!

Fancier Midi Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Going out to a nice dinner or perhaps a garden wedding? You’ll want to order this floral Tsher satin dress ASAP!

6. We Also Love: The perfect cutouts partner up with one of the prettiest prints ever on this ASTR The Label dress from Revolve!

7. We Can’t Forget: If you’re all about some serious shine, this silky satin Prettygarden dress will instantly capture your heart!

8. Bonus: How fun is this celestial Betsey Johnson party dress? The metallic mesh and rainbow stars are sure to earn you so many compliments. On sale at Zappos!

Lounge Midi Dresses

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Keeping it comfy! This The Drop hoodie dress is exactly the type of piece we want to wear on early summer mornings or chilly nights!

10. We Also Love: So cozy, this 100% cotton Brixton sweater dress from Nordstrom is just roomy enough, offering a lovely, body-skimming fit!

11. We Can’t Forget: This Yozly house dress works perfectly as a soft, stretchy nightgown, but a pair of flats could also transform it into a comfy-chic dress!

12. Bonus: We couldn’t leave this Amazon Essentials jersey dress off the list. Available in seven colors!

Beachy Midi Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Feel the refreshing breeze through the perfectly placed perforations on this Zesica dress!

14. We Also Love: So flowy and adorable, this tie-shoulder beachlungelounge dress from Nordstrom is made with an airy cotton gauze and has an awesome tropical print!

15. We Can’t Forget: Hate tan lines on your shoulders? Check out this strapless A New Day tube dress from Target. We love the squiggle print colorway!

16. Bonus: Tie-dye is always A+ for summery beach vibes! Make sure to explore all of the fun varieties of this Naggoo dress!

17. Last but Not Least: We know everyone needs more beachy dresses at the moment, so we had to add an extra. There was no leaving out this La Blanca cover-up dress!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: