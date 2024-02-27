Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though tight-fitting pieces have a time and place in our wardrobe, we also need loose-fitting garments. They come in handy on days we might feel a little bloated, plan on traveling or when we just generally want to be more comfortable. This doesn’t mean, however, that we have to sacrifice on style — or even our budget. We found 17 rich-looking transitional pieces that look just as flattering as tight pieces — and they start at just $20!

Each of the pieces in our lineup is transitional, which means they function flawlessly when layered in the spring and fall, but can also be worn alone in the summer. We’ve included everything from flowy dresses to wide-leg pants and oversized tops that fit the body in a flattering fashion. These beauties come straight from your favorite brands like Abercrombie, Amazon, Quince and Banana Republic. Enjoy your shopping!

1. Lean Into Linen: A top-rated Abercrombie find, these linen pants fit the vibes for both spring and summer — just $90!

2. Crazy for Cowl Necks: This top features a cute cowl neckline, flowy sleeves and soft polyester fabric — fantastic for wearing from work to a date night — was $60, now $29!

3. Billowing and Beautiful: A popular skirt trend, this flowy poplin midi skirt will bring an elevated feel no matter what you pair it with — splurge for $130!

4. Boho Beauty: Those with a boho-chic aesthetic will love this floral print ruffle puff-sleeve dress that comes in 34 color and pattern options — was $61, now $34!

5. Luxe Linen: Layer this linen dress with your favorite jacket in the spring and pair it with cute sandals when the weather turns warmer in the summer — just $27!

6. Try It Tiered: Fabulous for spring brunches or summer evening cookouts, this tiered maxi dress from Quince has a classic appearance that will always be in style — was $148, now $70!

7. Classic but Cropped: This classic button top has a cropped hem that gives it a more modern feel and makes it easier to pair with skirts, jeans, work trousers and more — just $60!

8. Cute Camisole: With over 1,900 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, this pleated spaghetti strap tank is sure to be a staple in your closet — just $20!

9. So Silky: If there’s one thing I suggest you invest in this spring, it’s a good silk midi skirt like this one. They’re comfortable, chic and can be worn from season to season with ease — just $34!

10. Draped Dolman: If you’ve been looking for a loose-fitting yet chic work top, look no further. This 100% silk dolman sleeve top is the quintessential choice — was $120, now $95!

11. Dreamy Denim: Do skirts differently with this A-line denim maxi skirt that comes in a chic cream color, dreamy for those who love a neutral outfit — was $90, now $63

12. Lovely Lantern Sleeves: Made with lantern sleeves, a frill trim neckline and a lightweight cotton fabric, this top will be ideal for days when you want to be outside — just $33!

13. Summer Staple: Perfect for beach days or sitting outside on summer afternoons having a drink with friends, these linen shorts are breathable, and have a drawstring waistline and pockets — was $60, now $30

14. Matching Style: Take the stress out of creating outfit options with this two-piece matching set made of a lightweight cotton fabric — was $40, now $38

15. Chic Shorts: These trouser shorts feature pleated details, a lightweight fabric and a finished hem for those who prefer a sophisticated style — splurge for $128!

16. Springtime Essential: This quilted jacket is heavy enough for spring days but lightweight enough for chilly summer nights — just $49!

17. Ruffled Romper: Feminine and flirty, this romper features cute ruffle details, a V-neckline and a drawstring at the waist for cinching — just $37!

