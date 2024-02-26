Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion trend cycles change with the seasons — literally. Keeping up with the latest silhouettes and styles can feel like a full-time job, and extra daunting if you know what you like and what looks good on you. Still, adding something new to your wardrobe can breathe new life into your style, and one foolproof way to do so is by following the color trends.

Adding a colorful piece to your closet is a low-risk way to stay up to date on trends, and as we head into spring, there are a few hues that are set to hit the mainstream — and they just might surprise you. If you’re in need of a simple clothing refresh, you can to the right place. Keep reading to find the colors you should be incorporating this coming spring, with accessible options to shop so you can feel like your most confident self.

Stone Gray

Stone gray may seem like a surprising hue trend considering the color is often categorized as dull and drab. This specific shade of gray couldn’t be further from that description. What separates this from the heather gray sweats you wore growing up is a deeper richness that makes it extremely versatile and a bit elevated. There are plenty of ways to incorporate it into your wardrobe. For an everyday cornerstone piece, try the LookbookStore High Waisted Ripped Flare Jeans.

On the flip side, if you want a versatile dress that you can wear from the office to a nice dinner, the Reformation Willene Dress can be worn in multiple ways, and gives you the freedom to experiment with brighter accessories (it’d look amazing with the orange mules mentioned later in this story. To double up on trends, don the J.Crew Collection Cropped Vest on its own with jeans or a silk skirt.

Ice Blue

It’s no surprise that pastels will reign supreme this spring, but if you aren’t a fan of the innately feminine pinks and purples, I urge you try opt for icy blue. The pale hue looks incredible on all skin tones and can be the main focus or worn as an accessory. For the accessory route, you can’t go wrong with the Tory Burch Logo Cap or DKNY Logo Quilt Platform Sandal. That said, if you want the color to take center stage try the Michael Costello x Revolve Ava Dress for any formal event.

Lavender

Many people stray away from deep purples, but light and airy lavender is an easy introduction to the color (and who knows — it may just become your new favorite!). Lavender can be paired with pretty much anything in your wardrobe, like blue jeans, black leggings or even a white skirt. The Bebe Cross Front Knit Top will even look great with leather pants for a night out. Spruce up your in-office style with the fun yet professional Abercrombie A&F Harper Tailored Premium Crepe Pant. If you just want to add a touch of the color to your wardrobe, opt to accessorize with it. The Radley London Hanley Close Mini Flapover Shoulder Bag is my most used (and most complimented) purse.

Pale Orange

Orange may seem like a difficult color to wear, but much like purple when it’s lighter and muted it is a lively addition to your closet. Ease into the color with the lululemon Align High-Rise Crop Leggings — this is athleisure you’ll never want to take off. Heading on vacation? The Venus Keyhole Detail A-Line Dress was made for tropical locations. My personal favorite find, though, is the Born Women’s Mule — because it’s rare to find loafers in a bright hue!

