17 Rich Mom Pieces That Are Equally Comfy and Chic

Mothers are unsung heroines, balancing conference calls and carpool lanes like a boss. Just like moms juggle work life and home life, you can find fashion that is both comfy and chic. When your schedule is swamped with appointments and activities all day long, you need an outfit that can take you from casual to corporate. Get you a wardrobe that does both!
The rich mom aesthetic is always our North Star, pointing Us towards style that feels effortlessly elegant. So, we rounded up 17 pieces that will make you look bougie but feel cozy. TBH, that’s kind of our dream.
Sweaters
1. This Free People lookalike sweater is one of our all-time favorite Amazon purchases! The medium-weight material is buttery soft with an oversized fit — originally $62, now just $40!
2. If you want to channel a rich city mom, then shop this pearl-embellished cropped cardigan! Customers claim it looks like Chanel — just $60!
3. Cashmere is the ultimate cozy-chic fabric! And this Banana Republic Factory lightweight cashmere crewneck is a closet staple — just $150!
4. Striped sweaters are an everyday essential for rich Hamptons moms. And this comfy striped crewneck looks so much more expensive than it is — just $43!
Dresses
5. Searching for a sweater dress you can wear from work to the weekend? This Banana Republic Factory bestseller is flattering and fashion-forward — originally $220, now just $170!
6. Slinky, sultry and soft, this BTFBM ruched satin midi shirt dress is a steal (and on sale!) — originally $61, now just $44!
7. We can’t believe this Laundry by Shelli Segal short-sleeve midi dress is so affordable. Snag this designer dress before it sells out — starting at just $35!
Pants
8. These Spanx wide-leg jeans are totally trendy! Designed with stretch denim and hidden core shaping technology, these comfy high-rise jeans will sculpt your shape — just $168!
9. Step up your loungewear game with these Splendid knit joggers! Perfect for coffee runs or grocery runs (just not cardio runs, despite the name “joggers”) — just $158!
10. Pants that feel like pajamas? Sign Us up! These Reformation silk pants will give you that rich mom relaxed-fit look — just $198!
Shoes
11. Bring on the bows! These pointed-toe slingbacks feature the cutest bow detail for a trendy touch — just $40!
12. Reviewers rave that these Dream Pairs waterproof lug-sole Chelsea boots keep your feet warm and dry in rain or snow — originally $51, now just $46!
13. Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes and other celebs are fans of Rothy’s. Get the look for less with these pointed-toe flats — just $39!
14. We’re simply smitten with these Naturalizer tall suede boots. They’ll elongate your legs without giving you blisters — originally $265, now starting at just $101!
Outerwear
15. No rich mom winter OOTD would be complete without the iconic Upper East Side coat, a comfy-chic down jacket that has gone viral time and time again — just $152!
16. This wool-blend coat is a no. 1 bestseller on Amazon — originally $80, now just $60!
17. Elevate any outfit with this long Lioness coat — just $139!