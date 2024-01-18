Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone wants to achieve the rich mom aesthetic while out and about, but this trend is not just about your outward appearance. To truly manifest the rich mom lifestyle, it all starts with what you do — or wear — at home. So, take this as your sign to donate the same sweatpants you’ve been wearing since college and swap the ratty school hoodie for a sleek, plush option instead.

Your nights in are about to get so much cozier and fun with these elevated staples that will help you relax, unwind, and fully enjoy the moment for yourself. All of our picks are designed for lounging, but they’re still fashionable enough to wear out while running errands and zipping around. Investing in these comfy pieces will get you one step closer to actually becoming a rich mom — trust Us.

1. Elevated Sweatsuit: Leave the true sweatsuits for your teenagers. To fully emulate a cozy, rich mom aesthetic you’ll want to be lounging around in chic matching sets that don’t quite look like pajamas or tracksuits. It should fall somewhere in the middle.. and the perfect example is this Wiholl sweater set — just $43!

2. Perfect for Summer: While the above pick is ideal for cuddling up in during the winter months, it simply won’t do for summer. When the temperatures rise, you can spend your time relaxing in this breezy Ekouaer knit set — just $42!

3. Better than Juicy: Juicy Couture velour sweatsuits may be having a comeback, but rich moms aren’t about to recycle the trends… they form new ones. So, go on and pass that early-aughts staple down to your daughter and upgrade your wardrobe with this fresh Barefoot Dreams LuxeChic Velour Jacket. It’s thin enough to wear around the house on chilly days, but also helps you look put together when running errands – just $248!

4. Keep Your Tootsies Warm: A pair of cushiony slippers is an absolute necessity for enhancing your nights in, and the bestselling Ugg Coquettes feel like clouds for your feet. Plus, they’re oh-so-stylish — just $120!

5. Not Your Average Sweater: Cable knit and herringbone stitching may be popular, however henley knit sweaters look more elegant. Just take this one from Lunya, for example. Along with the unique stitching, the super soft silk-cotton blend and shell buttons elevate the entire vibe — just $218!

6. Sporty Spice: Whether you’re chilling on the couch or getting your steps in on the tread, you’ll look like the coolest (rich) mom ever when you wear this lululemon Define Cropped Jacket Nulu. I’m obsessed with the dark lavender hue – just $118!

7. It Doesn’t Get Cozier Than This: You know what’s comfier than a loungewear set? A plush robe. You’ll be able to immediately unwind in this Pavilia soft fluffy robe — was $50, now just $36!

8. Lounging in Luxury: I’ll know I’ve made it when I own multiple pairs of luscious silk pajamas. In the meantime, I’ll be wearing this affordable Ekouaer satin silky pajama set that looks and feels like the real deal — was $36, now just $29!

9. Low-Key Dress: Whoever said dresses can’t be considered loungewear has obviously never worn a caftan. Slip into the Everyday Ritual Stacey Split Neck Cotton Caftan on your next beach day (or on any balmy summer day) and feel your stress melt away — just $180!

10. Major Deal: A neutral oversized cardigan is a mom staple. This one from Lilusory is a fan favorite, and it’s currently 51% off — was $53, now just $26!

11. Rich Mom Staple: Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without the buttery-soft lululemon leggings. This pair even has pockets — just $128!

12. Your New Favorite Pants: These effortless wide-leg pants from Sweaty Betty will make you want to toss every other pair of pants you own. PS. they’re perfect for tropical vacations because of the flowy lightweight fabric — just $98!

13. Fashionable Sweatshirt: Okay, if you want to lounge in a sweatshirt, this is a worthy sleek from AlvaQ. It looks so much better than your average hoodie, and over 3,000 shoppers praise its softness and overall streamlined look — was $40, now just $30!

14. Walking on Clouds: Not only do these Toni Pons slippers look like clouds, they really feel like them too. It doesn’t get much better than that — just $89!

15. Best Socks Ever: The perfect socks don’t exi… yes, they do! These Tough Land sherpa-lined socks feature a trendy cable knit pattern and grippy bottoms so you maintain traction while walking through the house — just $17!

16. A New Meaning for Power Jumpsuit: This jumpsuit from Spanx is one of those items you’ll wish you could wear every day. It’s soft, silky, extremely comfortable and can be worn out and about if you want. Talk about a one and done essential — just $178!

17. On Island Time: Yep, you absolutely need this Caracilia set for your next seaside vacation… or bed rot day. Trust Us — was $39, now just $28!

