20 Cozy Cardigans to Emulate the Rich Mom Look

I have dreams of becoming a rich stay-at-home mom. Along with having all the time in the world for myself (and my kids, of course), I just imagine all of the cozy, posh outfits I’ll traipse around the house and the city in. While I’m many years away from that lifestyle becoming a reality, I can emulate it by wearing a quiet luxury-inspired cardigan.
Rich moms know how to wear a sweater. The classic, simple designs exude elegance without even trying — and the best part is you don’t need to buy a designer brand to get the look. We found 20 rich mom-esque comfy sweaters on Amazon that will have you looking and feeling wealthy. Keep reading to find them all!
Oversized Cardigans
1. Like a Blanket: This long, batwing cardigan from Merokeety will keep you cozy through the winter months and is a phenomenal transitional weather piece — was $46, now just $39!
2. Simply Sensational: This floor-length Newffr cardigan makes a statement — you’ll be named the most stylish mom when you pick up the kids from school — just $46!
3. Professional Comfort: While oversized, this Pink Queen sweater still looks incredibly polished thanks to the long ribbed cuffs and batwing sleeves — just $37!
4. Sherpa Stunner: Anything that looks like real fur looks undeniably luxe. People don’t need to know (and won’t be able to tell) that this sherpa sweater isn’t authentic — was $50, now just $40!
5. Solid Yarn Work: Shoppers say this oversized Kirundo sweater looks and feels handmade. “It’s warm, soft and so comfy,” one reviewer raves — just $46!
Cable Knit Cardigans
6. Rich Colors: This Dokotoo cable knit sweater comes in so many lush colors, including dark green and rusty red — just $38!
7. Our Favorite Color-Block: The contrasting colors on this long PrettyGarden cardigan make it stand out in a sea of similar sweaters. You can catch us wearing the monochrome grey-on-grey — was $38, now just $27!
8. Spa-Like Quality: This BTFBM sweater reminds us of a cozy bath robe thanks to the handy waist tie. The only difference is you can wear this one out and about — just $45!
9. Extra Warmth: This cable knit cardigan has an underrated feature… a hood! — was $60, now just $40!
10. Classic Cable Knit: You really can’t go wrong with a timeless cable knit sweater. When they’re well-made (like this Ferrtye design), they can last you for years — was $46, now just $30!
Buttoned Cardigans
11. Old Money Aesthetic: Any time you put on this polo-inspired sweater, you’ll look country club ready (even if you’re just relaxing at home) — just $27!
12. Tea Party Ready: A simplistic crewneck sweater is appropriate for any high-end event, from tea time to the opera — was $26, now just $21!
13. Metallic Touch: The gold buttons on this chunky cardigan elevate the entire aesthetic of the sweater — was $44, now just $40!
14. Aye Aye Sailor: Wearing a Breton striped sweater will get you one step closer to manifesting a yacht — was $37, now just $26!
15. Studious Find: Harvard grad? You’ll look like one when you don this Grace Karin argyle cardigan — was $37, now just$31!
Cardigan Coats
16. The Rich Mom Sweater: All of the posh Upper East Side moms wear an iteration of the Anrabess design. We call it the rich mom uniform — was $90, now just $41!
17. Half and Half: With the warmth of a sweater and the looks of a coat, this sweater-coat will polish off any outfit — was $67, now just $47!
18. Perfect Pockets: The oversized pockets on this sweater-coat can fit just about anything, from phones and keys, to even your lipstick and wallet — was $46, now just $32!
19. Elegant Staple: While tan is a quiet luxury staple, we adore this cardigan-coat in baby blue — just $50!
20. Trench Coat Look Alike: Love the look of a trench coat but don’t want to spend the money? This sweater-coat can pass for one, and it’s under $100 — just $47!
