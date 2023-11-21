20 Cozy Cardigans to Emulate the Rich Mom Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I have dreams of becoming a rich stay-at-home mom. Along with having all the time in the world for myself (and my kids, of course), I just imagine all of the cozy, posh outfits I’ll traipse around the house and the city in. While I’m many years away from that lifestyle becoming a reality, I can emulate it by wearing a quiet luxury-inspired cardigan.

Rich moms know how to wear a sweater. The classic, simple designs exude elegance without even trying — and the best part is you don’t need to buy a designer brand to get the look. We found 20 rich mom-esque comfy sweaters on Amazon that will have you looking and feeling wealthy. Keep reading to find them all!

Oversized Cardigans

1. Like a Blanket: This long, batwing cardigan from Merokeety will keep you cozy through the winter months and is a phenomenal transitional weather piece — was $46, now just $39!

2. Simply Sensational: This floor-length Newffr cardigan makes a statement — you’ll be named the most stylish mom when you pick up the kids from school — just $46!

3. Professional Comfort: While oversized, this Pink Queen sweater still looks incredibly polished thanks to the long ribbed cuffs and batwing sleeves — just $37!

4. Sherpa Stunner: Anything that looks like real fur looks undeniably luxe. People don’t need to know (and won’t be able to tell) that this sherpa sweater isn’t authentic — was $50, now just $40!

5. Solid Yarn Work: Shoppers say this oversized Kirundo sweater looks and feels handmade. “It’s warm, soft and so comfy,” one reviewer raves — just $46!

Related: Our Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals of the Day Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday is in full swing at Nordstrom! We’ve been covering our overall top picks and specific categories like fashion and festive deals, but each day, we’re finding more and more must-haves! Black Friday may have kicked off early […]

Cable Knit Cardigans

6. Rich Colors: This Dokotoo cable knit sweater comes in so many lush colors, including dark green and rusty red — just $38!

7. Our Favorite Color-Block: The contrasting colors on this long PrettyGarden cardigan make it stand out in a sea of similar sweaters. You can catch us wearing the monochrome grey-on-grey — was $38, now just $27!

8. Spa-Like Quality: This BTFBM sweater reminds us of a cozy bath robe thanks to the handy waist tie. The only difference is you can wear this one out and about — just $45!

9. Extra Warmth: This cable knit cardigan has an underrated feature… a hood! — was $60, now just $40!

10. Classic Cable Knit: You really can’t go wrong with a timeless cable knit sweater. When they’re well-made (like this Ferrtye design), they can last you for years — was $46, now just $30!

Related: Master List: The Best Early Black Friday Deals Available Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Black Friday 2023 has already begun! Due to the absolute madness that befalls the shopping holiday year after year, so many retailers have already dropped their November mega-deals, giving us extra time to shop. We’ll set you up […]

Buttoned Cardigans

11. Old Money Aesthetic: Any time you put on this polo-inspired sweater, you’ll look country club ready (even if you’re just relaxing at home) — just $27!

12. Tea Party Ready: A simplistic crewneck sweater is appropriate for any high-end event, from tea time to the opera — was $26, now just $21!

13. Metallic Touch: The gold buttons on this chunky cardigan elevate the entire aesthetic of the sweater — was $44, now just $40!

14. Aye Aye Sailor: Wearing a Breton striped sweater will get you one step closer to manifesting a yacht — was $37, now just $26!

15. Studious Find: Harvard grad? You’ll look like one when you don this Grace Karin argyle cardigan — was $37, now just$31!

Related: 18 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Before Black Friday Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The countdown is on! We’re officially one week away from Black Friday. While snacking on leftovers from the big night is always on the agenda the day after Thanksgiving, shopping for holiday discounts comes immediately after! Thankfully, you […]

Cardigan Coats

16. The Rich Mom Sweater: All of the posh Upper East Side moms wear an iteration of the Anrabess design. We call it the rich mom uniform — was $90, now just $41!

17. Half and Half: With the warmth of a sweater and the looks of a coat, this sweater-coat will polish off any outfit — was $67, now just $47!

18. Perfect Pockets: The oversized pockets on this sweater-coat can fit just about anything, from phones and keys, to even your lipstick and wallet — was $46, now just $32!

19. Elegant Staple: While tan is a quiet luxury staple, we adore this cardigan-coat in baby blue — just $50!

20. Trench Coat Look Alike: Love the look of a trench coat but don’t want to spend the money? This sweater-coat can pass for one, and it’s under $100 — just $47!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us