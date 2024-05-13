Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to work in the summer . . . but unfortunately the office life isn’t always avoidable. There are a few ways to make summertime work days more enjoyable, though. My advice? Wear a fun, breezy dress that boosts your mood! Carefully selecting outfits that make you happy can make your day so much better — seriously!

As the weather heats up, you’ll want to choose an office-appropriate dress that doesn’t feel stuffy, and lucky for you, we found 15. Unleash your inner fashionista (you know, in a professional way) with these simple, stylish dresses perfect for your summer workdays!

1. Amazon’s Choice! For those incredibly important days when you’re presenting a big idea, you’ll feel your most confident in this Merokeety dress. It’s just as comfy as a T-shirt dress but looks super elegant with the Breton striped top, waist bow and sleek pencil skirt design.

2. Trendy! Get in on the tenniscore trend (and channel your inner Zendaya) in an office-appropriate way with this pretty pleated dress from Zesica.

3. From Work to Play: On those marathon summer days (you know the ones), this versatile swingy Prettygarden wrap dress will take you from the office to happy hours — and maybe even date night — in a pinch!

4. Boho Vibes: Ever want to wear pajamas to work? Well, this comfy boho dress from Anrabess is the next best thing!

5. Linen for the Win: Linen is the unofficial fabric of summer, and this Quince button-up dress will keep you feeling cool and professional all season long!

6. Casual Summer Fridays? This Smocked Cotton Dress from Quince will come in handy for those rare dress-down office days . . . plus, it’s the perfect thing to pack for vacations!

7. Show It Off: You can still show off your figure at the office (tastefully, of course!). This linen-blend button-up dress from Banana Republic features a wide belt to snatch your waist while keeping the rest of the silhouette modest.

8. Polo! Anything with a polo collar is office-appropriate — including this Poplin Cross-Waist Midi Dress . . . I don’t make the rules!

9. Pick a Pattern: Some patterns can get too loud for work settings, but you can never go wrong with polka dots! You’ll receive endless compliments when you wear this Tommy Hilfiger ballon-sleeve shirtdress to the office!

10. Summery White: Between the bright white hue, eyelets and polo collar, this Anne Klein dress screams summer vibes. It can even be worn out to an outdoor dinner after work when you don’t have time to change!

11. This Looks Familiar . . . A long version of your traditional button-up dress shirt, this Foxcroft dress feels professional and casual at the same time!

12. A Little Dimension: Spice of your average shirtdress by wearing this design from French Connection that features an eye-catching twist at the front.

13. Cool and Contemporary: Don’t be afraid to show off your fashion sense at the office! If you like unique pieces, you’re going to love this mixed media ruffle dress from English Factory!

14. Sleek and Stylish: Vest silhouettes are everywhere, even for dresses! You’ll be way ahead of the trends by donning The Perfect Vest Dress from Spanx to the office. Best of all, it maintains its structure while still feeling like comfortable sweats!

15. Nautical Vibes: When you wish you were on a boat instead of at work, wearing this long preppy T-shirt dress will make your day a little bit better.