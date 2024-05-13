Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding the perfect pair of shorts can be challenging during the spring and summer months. You want to find something that’s slimming and flattering, but you also want to stock up on shorts that are appropriate for different occasions.

Thankfully, we’ve found 16 stunning long shorts that are slimming and versatile. From comfy styles that repel sweat to flowy, office-approved styles, there are so many great options. Scroll ahead to check out our top picks.

Workout Shorts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Going for a run anytime soon? Snag these bestselling capri leggings. They’re made from soft and stretchy that allows for unrestricted movement — just $24!

2. Strike a Pose: Whether you’re lifting weights or moving into different yoga poses, you’ll be comfort and support in these high-waist Bermuda shorts — just $29!

3. Shapewear Essential: Slimming shapewear is a must year-round. These knee-length shapewear shorts go undetected underneath spring skirts and dresses — just $12!

4. Take a Hike: Working out in the warm weather is a sure way to work up a sweat. These hiking shorts have a quick-dry fabric that prevents yucky sweat stains from peeking through — just $35!

5. Perfect Pockets: Raise your hand if you love tossing your personal items in your pocket. If your hand is still raised then you’ll want to snag these hiking shorts. They have zip pockets that provide extra security — just $15!

Casual Shorts

6. Trio: Biker shorts are a warm-weather essential! You can style them with graphic T-shirts or dress them up with a linen blouse and chunky wedges. This three-pack set features classic colors you can’t go wrong with — just $26!

7. Cuff It: You’ll feel like falling in love after you check out these denim shorts. They’re made from high-stretch denim and soft cotton for comfort and support — just $24!

8. Olive It: These olive green shorts have a 10” inseam so they hit right above the knee. They’re made from a combo of cotton and elastane for a comfy and stretchy fit — originally $27, now just $6!

9. No Seams: Kiss worries of pesky lines poking through, with the help of this three-pack biker short set — just $15!

10. Palazzo, Please: If you’re a fan of airy Palazzo pants, you’ll adore these over-the-knee Palazzo shorts. They feature the classic flowy Palazzo pant silhouette — just $9!

11. Perfect Peach: These booty-lifting shorts are made from stretchy fabric to ensure a flawless, sculpted fit — just $20!

12. Classic Style: You can’t go wrong with a pair of black biker shorts. You can rock them alone or use them as a shapewear substitute when you’re wearing flowy bottoms — just $26!

Dressy Shorts

13. Totally Ties: You’ll want to wear these airy shorts into the office. They have a chic ruffle waistband and hemline. Best of all? They have an adjustable belt — just $20!

14. Linen Pleats: Nothing screams warm weather like luxurious linen! You can channel rich mom style with these Bermuda shorts. They have the most elevated pleats for a refined touch — just $30!

15. Versatile VIbes: Are you heading into a business meeting or a trip to the golf course? No one will tell you where your next destination will be when you wear these versatile, high-waist shorts. They’re made from a stretchy fabric that’s perfect for movement, but it looks so refined that you can wear it into the office — originally $30, now just $25!

16. Boss Babe: You’ll look like the boss in these elegant shorts. These high-waist Bermuda shorts have an elastic waistband, pleats and functional pockets. They look like trousers you’d wear on cooler days — originally $30 just $27!