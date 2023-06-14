17 Tummy Control Rompers for a Summer Confidence Boost

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to our favorite summertime pieces to wear, rompers are easily at the top of the list. But that said, not every single style is as flattering as it could be. That’s why we set out to find rompers for the season which offer added tummy control — but not in the traditional sense.

Tummy control pieces like shapewear or swimsuits help to cinch in the belly area, but rompers occasionally have design elements which help to give Us all a more streamlined appearance. Whether the garment has a more form-fitting waist and looser bottoms or a wrap-style which provides a relaxing silhouette, these rompers from Amazon are bound to be instant confidence-boosters as the weather heats up. Read on for our top picks!

Casual Short Rompers

1. The flutter top on this lightweight knit romper from BLENCOT offers a loose feel while still defining your waist for a beautiful silhouette — get it for $30!

2. We adore how the smocked top on this AUTOMET romper teamed with the looser shorts creates a slimming appearance — only $20!

3. This PRETTYGARDEN short-sleeve romper has a wrap style which streamlines your figure — get it for $41!

4. Another strong wrap-style romper that’s incredibly flattering is this lovely little number from SweatyRocks — only $28!

5. This SOLY HUX romper is designed to look like you’re wearing a basic tank tucked into waist-cinching paper bag shorts — starting at $28!

6. This Dokotoo romper has asymmetrical layers running down the front to help the lower half of your body look sleeker — get it for $37!

7. The keyhole cutout at the top of the waist on this AGERWAY romper shows the ideal amount of skin — get it for $35!

Dressy Short Rompers

8. If you love ruffles, you’re going to seriously adore this Angashion romper which has the most divine details throughout — get it for $41!

9. The ruffles on this Relipop romper are layered towards the bottom of the hem and flare out to look more like a minidress — only $38!

10. This LYANER romper also has the ruffle hem effect which looks fierce on every body type — it’s yours for $46!

11. Shoppers are so obsessed with the “flattering” wrap style of this KIRUNDO romper, they’re coming back to buy it in more colors — snag it for $42!

12. We’re digging the one-shoulder design of this XXTAXN romper, not to mention the slimming pleated shorts and belted waist — only $20!

13. If you’re a fan of the off-the-shoulder look, you’re going to swoon over this sweet Linsery romper — starting at $31!

Full-Length Rompers

14. The best slimming rompers will have a wide leg and waist cinching-element in the design, and this ANRABESS version also boasts a stunning one-shoulder detail — get it for $46!

15. The ruffle sleeves on this BLENCOT romper are ultra-romantic and feminine — only $43!

16. Strapless rompers like this ZESICA number are some of our main must-haves for the summertime — it’s yours for $43!

17. We love that this ANRABESS romper has wide, flowy legs to flatter any savvy shopper — get it for $44!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!