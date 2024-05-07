Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t want thick, luscious, full hair? Everywhere we turn there are advertisements for products promising to help hair grow better and faster. But trying to figure out which products are legitimate is like a full-time job! One of the best ways to decode claims is to look at the ingredients. It sounds simple but can be easily overlooked!

We found a scalp serum that boasts an A-list slew of natural ingredients known to improve hair density and enhance growth. This Goldie Locks formula is suitable for all hair types and textures, quickly absorbing, supporting the scalp and volumizing along the way. The best part? It uses scientifically-backed extracts and nutrients. No more guessing!

Related: This Is What Khloe Kardashian Smells Like — It's Only $54 It’s easy to imagine what celebrities might look and sound like IRL, but have you ever wondered what they smell like? We get so used to seeing them 2D in our favorite shows and movies that we forget celebs are real people. They take up space and wear perfume! If expensive is your guess, you’re […]

Without parabens, sulfates, phthalates and gluten, the formula transforms the scalp and hair simultaneously, addressing issues like dryness and irritation while promoting growth. A blend of dextran, acetyl tetrapeptide-3 and trifolium pratense extract coupled with ginseng root extract stimulate scalp follicles, reducing hair loss while adding volume. Ginseng is also a superstar for strengthening strands and boosting scalp health.

Niacinamide and bakuchiol are two other research-backed ingredients in this formula. You’ve probably heard about them in skincare products, but did you know these potent ingredients can have anti-aging effects on the hair, too? Bakuchiol protects hair against environmental damage, reviving hair from the root (pun intended); niacinamide and heaven-smelling eucalyptus oil refresh the scalp to yield a fresh, clean feeling. Lastly, a probiotic rebalances the scalp’s microbiome to create an ideal hair growth environment. The fast-absorbing formula won’t leave your hair greasy, either, another bonus in our book!

After using this serum for four months, users report three times faster hair growth and more than a 50% reduction in thinning; some reviewers start seeing improvements in scalp health in as early as a few weeks! And it couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your routine.

To use, simply fill one dropper three-quarters of the way and apply to the scalp. Your hair can be towel-dry or completely dry already, so do whatever’s better for your hair-washing schedule. Massage the serum into your scalp for a few minutes until it looks evenly distributed and voila! No rinsing needed. Do this once a day and you’ll start to notice (and feel) the results.

There’s still about six weeks until summer, so now’s the perfect time to get the ball rolling. Come July, you’ll be so happy you started!

Get the Goldie Locks Scalp Serum for $90 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other hair growth serums on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!