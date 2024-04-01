Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to your hair, it’s totally acceptable to be particular — after all, healthy, luscious hair can be a source of pride and joy! Healthy hair starts with a great shampoo though, and if your current formula just isn’t doing it for you anymore, chances are you’ve scrolled the shampoo aisle. “Overwhelming” is an understatement!
“Cleansing” this, “moisturizing” that — how are we supposed to know what actually works? First, it’s important to consider your hair type. Just as “someone good at everything is great at nothing”, a shampoo that’s “good for all hair types” isn’t great for any. You need a shampoo tailored to your unique hair type, texture and length, which isn’t easy to find unless your budget is over $50.
It may be April Fool’s Day, but we’re not fooling you — we found six shampoos that will have you wondering if they were designed for you (and only you). Check out the writer-tested winners below!
Clarifying Shampoo
If you have an oily scalp, meet your perfect match. Apple cider vinegar is the superstar ingredient in this bestselling shampoo that cleanses without stripping hair of moisture. No more sebum — just clean, shiny hair!
Get the Hair Lab Clarifying Shampoo for Oily Scalp for $8 (originally $9) at Walmart!
Moisturizing Shampoo
Quenching dry strands may feel like a lost cause, but this formula comes to the rescue with honey, aloe vera and camellia oil. Your hair will be deeply nourished and hydrated, all without sulfates, parabens or dyes!
Get the Herbal Essences Honey Moisturizing Shampoo for Dry Hair for $10 at Target!
Strengthening and Revitalizing Shampoo
Shh, it’s a secret! This shampoo strengthens your hair from the root using Secret Code P-151™, a combination of peptides, antioxidants, vitamins and other powerful ingredients that improve scalp firmness and prevent hair loss.
Get the Scalp+ Shampoo for $24 (originally $32) at Vitabrid!
Deep Detox Shampoo
Just as our bodies and minds need a detox every once in a while, our hair does, too! Formulated to remove copper and lead residue from the hair, this sweet-smelling shampoo will send your hair on a luxury vacay.
Get the Deep Detox Shampoo for $26 at Milk Shake!
Rosemary Hair Rinse
This is technically a shampoo alternative, but it functions the same way! Whether you have color-treated or non-color-treated hair, this gentle rinse will restore vibrance and shine. It’s perfect for in-between washes!
Get the Raw Sugar Rosemary Vinegar Hair Rinse Shampoo Alternative for $10 at Target!
Purifying Cleanse Shampoo
We prime our skin with makeup primer, so why don’t we prime our hair? This shampoo will act as a base for all of your other products — conditioners, leave-in treatments and more. A fruity apricot and peach scent is just a bonus!
Get the Purifying Cleanse Shampoo for $32 at Maria Nila!