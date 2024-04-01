Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to your hair, it’s totally acceptable to be particular — after all, healthy, luscious hair can be a source of pride and joy! Healthy hair starts with a great shampoo though, and if your current formula just isn’t doing it for you anymore, chances are you’ve scrolled the shampoo aisle. “Overwhelming” is an understatement!

“Cleansing” this, “moisturizing” that — how are we supposed to know what actually works? First, it’s important to consider your hair type. Just as “someone good at everything is great at nothing”, a shampoo that’s “good for all hair types” isn’t great for any. You need a shampoo tailored to your unique hair type, texture and length, which isn’t easy to find unless your budget is over $50.

It may be April Fool’s Day, but we’re not fooling you — we found six shampoos that will have you wondering if they were designed for you (and only you). Check out the writer-tested winners below!

Clarifying Shampoo

If you have an oily scalp, meet your perfect match. Apple cider vinegar is the superstar ingredient in this bestselling shampoo that cleanses without stripping hair of moisture. No more sebum — just clean, shiny hair!

Get the Hair Lab Clarifying Shampoo for Oily Scalp for $8 (originally $9) at Walmart!

Related: 17 Sparkly Dresses for Everything From Casual Brunch to Wedding Guest The event may not be about you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t sparkle like it is! You sparkle by just existing, but sometimes you want a boost to really bring the house down. Whether you’re headed to a family barbeque, a cousin’s graduation or a best friend’s wedding, a sparkly outfit is always appropriate, […]

Moisturizing Shampoo

Quenching dry strands may feel like a lost cause, but this formula comes to the rescue with honey, aloe vera and camellia oil. Your hair will be deeply nourished and hydrated, all without sulfates, parabens or dyes!

Get the Herbal Essences Honey Moisturizing Shampoo for Dry Hair for $10 at Target!

Strengthening and Revitalizing Shampoo

Shh, it’s a secret! This shampoo strengthens your hair from the root using Secret Code P-151™, a combination of peptides, antioxidants, vitamins and other powerful ingredients that improve scalp firmness and prevent hair loss.

Get the Scalp+ Shampoo for $24 (originally $32) at Vitabrid!

Deep Detox Shampoo

Just as our bodies and minds need a detox every once in a while, our hair does, too! Formulated to remove copper and lead residue from the hair, this sweet-smelling shampoo will send your hair on a luxury vacay.

Get the Deep Detox Shampoo for $26 at Milk Shake!

Related: It's Time for a New Mascara — Get 1 of These Bestsellers for Up to 40% Off Mascara just might be the best makeup product out there. It doesn’t cover up your skin like foundation and concealer — rather, it enhances your natural beauty, brightening the eyes and illuminating your entire face. Applying mascara feels like applying a coat of high-quality sleep; you look alive, spry and ready to take on the […]

Rosemary Hair Rinse

This is technically a shampoo alternative, but it functions the same way! Whether you have color-treated or non-color-treated hair, this gentle rinse will restore vibrance and shine. It’s perfect for in-between washes!

Get the Raw Sugar Rosemary Vinegar Hair Rinse Shampoo Alternative for $10 at Target!

Purifying Cleanse Shampoo

We prime our skin with makeup primer, so why don’t we prime our hair? This shampoo will act as a base for all of your other products — conditioners, leave-in treatments and more. A fruity apricot and peach scent is just a bonus!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Purifying Cleanse Shampoo for $32 at Maria Nila!