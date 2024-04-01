Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The event may not be about you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t sparkle like it is! You sparkle by just existing, but sometimes you want a boost to really bring the house down. Whether you’re headed to a family barbeque, a cousin’s graduation or a best friend’s wedding, a sparkly outfit is always appropriate, especially during the spring and summer months; not only will it lift your spirits, but it’ll brighten everyone else’s, too!
But as dramatic as it may sound, not all sparkly outfits are created equal — some have glitter that flakes off and gets all over your clothes while others have sequins that itch, poke and chafe. When searching for a sparkly dress, you want to look for something that’s equally fashionable and comfortable. If this sounds like a task and a half, don’t worry — we did the heavy lifting for you.
These 17 sparkly dresses range from ultra-casual to princess-level fancy and feel like wearing a cozy nightgown. So if you’re ready for a surefire confidence boost that’ll make you shine both literally and figuratively, see our top picks!
Casual Dresses
1. Our absolute favorite: This bodycon dress isn’t only trendy, but it’s sexy, too. You’ll feel like a million bucks — $24!
2. Close runner-up: Cowgirl boots needed! If you need a flowy, summery tunic dress, meet your new favorite outfit — $37!
3. Starry night: Whether you know it or not, you’ll be shining brighter than all the stars in the Milky Way — $26!
4. T-shirt dress: Imagine the comfort of a tee with the style of a dress. Grab this sequin dress in one of 11 different colors — originally $23, now $21!
5. Party ready: You’re going to want to spin and dance once you put on this glittery wrap dress — $40!
6. So studded: If you’re looking for a spaghetti strap dress that has emphasized sparkles against velvet, look no further — $30!
7. Bonus: This three-piece outfit comes with a stretchy mesh dress, a cami and shorts for a dynamic look — $37!
8. Extra credit: The open-back look is totally in and we’re not complaining! This makes for a perfect concert dress — $48!
Fancy Dresses
9. Our absolute favorite: A chic cowl neck, long sleeves, bodycon fit and simple elegance are just a few highlights — $57!
10. Close runner-up: You’re a princess, so you might as well dress like one! This dress is suitable for the fanciest of fancy occasions — $79!
11. Crowd favorite: Sometimes it’s prudent to trust the masses…and Us — we can vouch for the quality of this gown — $60!
12. Proposal ready: Get your left hand out, even if you’re not the bride — we’re pretty sure you’ll receive an ask by the end of the night — $48!
13. Smooth lining: This dress is so cute, it’s hard to believe it’s comfortable. Luckily, the sequins are smooth and the inside is lined — $50!
14. (Not) cold shoulder: Asymmetrical dresses are totally in, so if you want to hop on the train, now’s your chance — $40!
15. Martini, please!: Charming and sophisticated, this midi dress will flatter your figure from all angles — $40!
16. Bonus: You’ll love the vertical rows of sequins that run down this short-sleeve midi dress. Get it in 16 sparkly colors — $52!
17. Extra credit: You don’t have to be a bridesmaid to wear this dress, it’s formal enough that you definitely could — $78!