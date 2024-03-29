Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who doesn’t love a little convenience? I’m all about finding ways to be more efficient, even when choosing clothes. If one garment can serve multiple purposes, I’ll be adding to cart! Not only is it more convenient, but it allows me to save closet space, reduce waste and put outfits together in half the time.

But finding an all-in-one garment, especially a top, isn’t an easy feat — most of Us have different tops for working out, going out, layering, attending brunch and lounging around the house. It makes sense that different tops serve different purposes, but I found a top that excels for all occasions. Unlike a men’s five-in-one shower gel, this multipurpose top isn’t mediocre in the slightest!

Get the Butter Essential Waist Long Sleeve for $55 at Aritzia!

The cropped crew-neck top is designed for working out, making it ultra-stretchy, lightweight and soft on the skin. The elastane and nylon blend wicks sweat while shaping, so it flatters all body types. And since the top is fitted but not constricting, it’s suitable for all workouts, whether you’re into running, lifting, pilates or yoga. Thumb holes keep the top in place while you move and stretch.

If you’re wearing it to the gym, try styling it with a pair of high-waisted shorts or leggings and a chic pair of white kicks. For running, this top serves as a lightweight layer that can be worn underneath a windbreaker, but it also works perfectly on its own! No matter what you wear it for, you’ll be able to move freely and comfortably.

But this top isn’t just suitable for working out — it happens to be ultra-fashionable too! Since it’s a solid color and simple style, the top can be worn with nearly any pants. For a casual day out, we love the look of this top with a pair of high-waist jeans, sneakers, earrings and a jean jacket if denim on denim is your vibe!

You can also wear it with a skirt and sandals for nice occasions this spring like graduations, picnics and outdoor parties. On the other hand, if you’re planning to use this top for lounging, throw on a pair of sweatpants or pajama pants and you’re set for a good night’s sleep or a cozy night in. So versatile! The beautiful thing about this top is that you’re not limited to one occasion; you can wear it to all of the above!

So whether you’re trying to consolidate your wardrobe, need a cute workout top to rock at the gym, want a neutral top for the day-to-day or anything in between, this top has you covered. I’ll be grabbing the black, but you can also get it in white and coal grey!

