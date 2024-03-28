Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some clothes like tank tops, parkas and shorts are limited to specific seasons, but jeans are one of those garments that don’t have any constraints. It doesn’t matter whether it’s summer, fall, winter or spring — everyone always needs a pair of jeans! The way that jeans are styled is what reflects the season.

Since it’s spring (finally!), most people are wearing jeans with light sweaters, T-shirts and sneakers; in a few months, it’ll be all crop tops and sandals. Wide-leg jeans in particular are trendy right now and we don’t see that changing anytime soon. In other words, if you haven’t hopped on the wide-leg pant trend, it’s time! Everyone from celebs to everyday people like Us are rocking the style.

But jeans are jeans . . . some aren’t flattering and many aren’t comfortable. We took it upon ourselves to find 14 of the trendiest, stretchiest, most flattering wide-leg jeans to wear until you get sick of them. These durable pants are versatile for all seasons, occasions and styles. Intrigued? Read on for our top picks!

1. ’90s queen: Feeling nostalgic? These denim pants will take you right back to the Spice Girls era . . . if you were around back then — $44!

2. Fashionable farm girl: Pinched seams running down the front of these dark jeans give you an effortless high-fashion look — originally $44, now $40!

3. Borderline fancy: With their retro flair, these pants are called “legendary” for a reason. You’ll love the style, relaxed fit and soft feel — $43!

4. Light wash: What doesn’t a pair of light-wash jeans go with? Dress these stretchy jeans up or down depending on the occasion — $46!

5. Baggy bootcut: These jeans come in 25 different colors, so by no means are you limited to denim blue. Grab a pair or two on sale — originally $60, now $42!

6. Distressed denim: When you want a pair of pants that’s not just distressed but destroyed, look no further than these ripped flare jeans — $43!

7. Your mom’s: Thrifted or no? With a baggy fit, these could probably fit you, your mom, your best friend and even your grandma…if jeans are her style — $44!

8. Classic Levi’s: Tried and true, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi’s. These black jeans come in standard and plus sizes — originally $80, now $56!

9. Ankle jeans: It doesn’t matter if you’re the tallest or the shortest of the friend group — these pants have a trendy raw hem that hits mid-shin — $34!

10. Super stretch: These pants are made of a cotton and spandex blend fabric, so they’re practically jeggings 2.0 — originally $45, now $40!

11. Buttoned up: Reviewers are in love with the style and fit of these jeans, one saying she’s “absolutely obsessed” and that they “rival her $100 pair” — $34!

12. Boyfriend fit: If you need a new everyday go-with-everything pair of jeans, we just found your perfect match — $40!

13. Total trendsetter: Lightweight and soft, these are a hybrid between palazzo pants and denim jeans. You’ll certainly turn some (many) heads — $33!

14. Dainty and decorative: These jeans have buttons galore and an ultra-vintage look. Wear it with a crop top and consider your outfit done — $43!