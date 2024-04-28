This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

When it’s particularly hot and humid outside during the summer, it leads to sticky conditions that aren’t exactly easy to dress for. We need ensembles that are lightweight, breathable and won’t stick to our bodies in uncomfortable ways. Naturally, we’re turning to dresses to check off all of these three boxes!

The season is just starting to heat up, so we have time to shop for the frocks to wear as our weather apps continue to skyrocket. Check out our current favorite options below, and beat the heat with Us!

19 Lightweight Summer Dresses to Wear on Ultra-Hot and Sticky Days

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Dokotoo ruffle mini dress has plenty of flounce and bounce to keep you cool on the hottest days — $25 on Amazon!

2. We Also Love: This Romwe floral dress is the quintessential summer mini to wear this time of year — starting at $33 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: if you prefer simple aesthetics, you’ll love this ETCYY cap sleeve mini dress because it’s minimal and sleek — $19 on Amazon!

4. Best Mini with Pockets: Anytime a simple dress like this one from Billabong comes with pockets, it’s immediately on our radar — starting at $35 on Amazon!

5. Favorite Feminine Pick: This square neck mini dress has a chic square cutout on the back that elevates it — $37 on Amazon!

6. Beach Cover-Up Pick: This Bluetime cover up is sexy but also has a toned down design that’s to its short v-neckline — $27 on Amazon!

Midi Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re completely obsessed with the smocked design of this flowy midi dress from The Drop — $56 on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: This Amazon Essentials jersey V-neck dress will look great with sneakers or heels — $29 on Amazon!

9. We Can’t Forget: For those who love a bit of drama with their ensembles, you’ll love this PRETTYGARDEN midi dress because of its ruffle sleeves — $57 on Amazon!

10. Chic Midi Pick: This BTFBM wrap dress is perfect for grabbing cocktails with the girls or having a fun night on the town — $45 on Amazon!

11. Favorite Party Dress: Shoppers say this romantic MEROKEETY midi is ideal for any type of daytime summer soirée — $49 on Amazon!

Maxi Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Wrap dresses, like this one from PRETTYGARDEN, featuring elaborate boho prints are a go-to for Us in the summer — starting at $48 on Amazon!

13. We Also Love: We can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t look amazing in this staple Floerns maxi dress — starting at $44 on Amazon!

14. We Can’t Forget: If you’re in the market for a loose and comfortable dress, we would highly recommend this one from Elan — $58 at Nordstrom!

15. Best Cutout Dress: This MEROKEETY maxi dress has chic cutouts at the waist and long billowing sleeves — $51 on Amazon!

16. Interesting and Different Print: The unique geometric pattern on this Sexy Dance dress will definitely make you stand out — just $26 at Walmart!

17. Best Dress Deal: We were ecstatic to find this classic and simple Doublju maxi on sale for a price we can’t resist — just $24 at Walmart!

18. Also: For those who love bold colors, this Arolina maxi dress is right up your alley — $32 on Amazon!

19. Consider This: This Amazon Essentials tank dress is simple and effortless — $29 on Amazon!

