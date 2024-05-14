Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her birthday in style! The “Espresso” singer rocked a mini version of the iconic yellow dress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days at her birthday party over the weekend. Andie Anderson herself (a.k.a. Kate Hudson) even approved of the nostalgic nod! “That’s that Andie Anderson Espresso 💛💛💛💛😘,” Hudson commented on the post.
While Carpenter’s dress is a thrifted gem from Depop, you can still recreate the look with other sunny styles. Below are 10 yellow dresses that will help you channel one of our favorite rom-coms!
Ruffled Maxi Dress
Ruffle some feathers in this trendy ruffled maxi dress! Just think about the potential for magical movement in this gown. So dreamy for a summer wedding!
Boho Maxi Dress
Whether you’re planning a European vacation or just a trip to the beach, this boho maxi dress will be your new best friend. Featuring an open back and lightweight fabric, this frock is breezy and beautiful!
Silk Ruched Maxi Dress
Our jaws dropped when we saw this stunning silk maxi dress. The ruched detailing provides tummy control while the side slit shows off your legs.
One-Shoulder Sequin Dress
Shimmer and shine in this one-shoulder sequin dress! Great for a summer bachelorette or disco themed party.
Chiffon Ruffled Gown
This divine chiffon gown looks almost exactly like the popular MacDuggal maxi! Made with a lace-up open back and ruffled shoulders, this dress is a showstopper.
Strapless Satin Dress
Give the cold shoulder on a hot day in this strapless satin dress! Simple yet sophisticated.
Satin and Lace Maxi Dress
We love the lace accents on this satin maxi dress! This plunging piece is sultry and classy at the same time.
Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress
Spice it up this summer in this off-the-shoulder mini dress! It’s giving Belle from Beauty and the Beast on a night out.
Satin Slip Dress
You can’t go wrong with a classic slip dress! And this butter yellow color is so trendy right now.
Sequin Halter Mini Dress
This sequin halter mini dress feels very Y2K. Throw it back to the early 2000s in this cute frock!