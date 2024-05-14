Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her birthday in style! The “Espresso” singer rocked a mini version of the iconic yellow dress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days at her birthday party over the weekend. Andie Anderson herself (a.k.a. Kate Hudson) even approved of the nostalgic nod! “That’s that Andie Anderson Espresso 💛💛💛💛😘,” Hudson commented on the post.

While Carpenter’s dress is a thrifted gem from Depop, you can still recreate the look with other sunny styles. Below are 10 yellow dresses that will help you channel one of our favorite rom-coms!

Ruffled Maxi Dress

Ruffle some feathers in this trendy ruffled maxi dress! Just think about the potential for magical movement in this gown. So dreamy for a summer wedding!

$49.00 See It!

Boho Maxi Dress

Whether you’re planning a European vacation or just a trip to the beach, this boho maxi dress will be your new best friend. Featuring an open back and lightweight fabric, this frock is breezy and beautiful!

Was $40 You Save 35% On Sale: $26 See It!

Silk Ruched Maxi Dress

Our jaws dropped when we saw this stunning silk maxi dress. The ruched detailing provides tummy control while the side slit shows off your legs.

$50.00 See It!

One-Shoulder Sequin Dress

Shimmer and shine in this one-shoulder sequin dress! Great for a summer bachelorette or disco themed party.

$50.00 See It!

Chiffon Ruffled Gown

This divine chiffon gown looks almost exactly like the popular MacDuggal maxi! Made with a lace-up open back and ruffled shoulders, this dress is a showstopper.

$65.00 See It!

Strapless Satin Dress

Give the cold shoulder on a hot day in this strapless satin dress! Simple yet sophisticated.

Was $52 You Save 10% On Sale: $47 See It!

Satin and Lace Maxi Dress

We love the lace accents on this satin maxi dress! This plunging piece is sultry and classy at the same time.

$14.00 See It!

Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress

Spice it up this summer in this off-the-shoulder mini dress! It’s giving Belle from Beauty and the Beast on a night out.

Was $46 You Save 7% On Sale: $43 See It!

Satin Slip Dress

You can’t go wrong with a classic slip dress! And this butter yellow color is so trendy right now.

$41.00 See It!

Sequin Halter Mini Dress

This sequin halter mini dress feels very Y2K. Throw it back to the early 2000s in this cute frock!

$41.00 See It!

