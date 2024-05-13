Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ever since Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department back in April, fans had been speculating how — and if — the superstar would incorporate her new album into the upcoming Eras Tour stops. Well, after weeks of theorizing, the world finally got a glimpse of the extravagant addition when Swift kicked off the European leg in Paris this past weekend.

The extra set includes seven songs from the album and can only be described as “Female Rage: The Musical” (Miss Swift’s words, not mine). Along with fresh choreography and over-the-top optics, the singer also refreshed her wardrobe to include outfits inspired by the new era. As a big Swiftie myself, this addition helped spark ideas for what I’m going to wear to her upcoming London show in August.

I’ve been painstakingly trying to curate an outfit for the concert, and after coming across these affordable lace-up booties — which happen to look strikingly similar to the pair Swift wears in the TTPD set — I now know exactly what I’ll wear. I mean, it just makes sense to replicate the newly-iconic white dress look with these boots!

Get the Seifin Lace-Up Booties starting at just $50 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

While the singer stomps around in custom Christian Louboutin booties (which are no doubt thousands of dollars), this pair offers the same effect for less than $100! The style plays upon the boots that Parisian women wore in the 1800s, with a modern twist. Made with delicate ties and sharp stitching, the booties exude an old world flare, while the thick block heel and stark white hue bring them into the 21st century. Those thick heels also make them incredibly easy to walk in.

Rather than having to lace up the booties every time you wear them, they’re constructed with a handy zipper on the side so you can easily slip in and out of them. Beyond the technical details, I appreciate that these are also super stylish. I can see myself wearing them regularly — not just for the concert!

Amazon shoppers adore the booties too, with dozens commenting on their sleek style and comfortability. “Holy cow these boots are beautiful,” one reviewer writes. “On average I wear a size 10 and these do fit perfectly. They are really comfortable — and that’s coming from someone who doesn’t wear heels very often at all. Bery good quality and the leather is beautifully designed. I especially like that the heel is covered with leather too. Nice touch. I definitely recommend these to anyone who has an addiction for boots like me, or if you’re a fan of steampunk or victorian era style. These are so awesome!!!”

It’s never to early to start planning for your Eras outfit — and if you’ve been wanting to dress in a TTPD theme, there’s no better footwear option than the Seifin Lace-Up Booties. Unleash your inner “Clara Bow” (or Taylor Swift) by adding these to cart today! If you’re heading to London to see the concert, you’ll 100% catch me in these!

