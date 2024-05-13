Taylor Swift Files Trademark for ‘Female Rage: The Musical’

Taylor Swift may be leaning into a new Era: “Female Rage: The Musical.”

Us Weekly can confirm that TAS Rights Management submitted paperwork to trademark the phrase on Saturday, May 11. Since news broke, fans of Swift, 34, have taken to social media to share their theories as to what the trademark could be.

“My guess is this is probably for merch,” one user wrote via X. “I do not see her making a musical that’s literally named this. Seems too on the nose for a real piece of work, but works well as a funny eras tour joke.”

Fans have already created merchandise with the message on it after Swift coined the phrase while paying tribute to Paris.

Related: Taylor Swift Through the Years Taylor Swift started writing songs about love and breakups in the early 2000s, but her talent was soon recognized by music executives who knew she was the real deal. From releasing her first record in 2006 to gracing stages all over the world this star has earned her place in the Hollywood A-list music scene. […]

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” Swift wrote via social media on Sunday, May 12. “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love.”

She continued, “I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm! 🤍.”

Swift resumed her international leg of the Eras Tour in Paris following a two-month hiatus from the concert. The shows will wrap up in December after a nearly two-year run.

For her fourth and final Eras Tour show at the Paris La Défense Arena, Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, traveled to the city to support her. The concert also happened to be her 87th show, which is Kelce’s NFL jersey number.

Related: Every Sweet Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Moment at the Paris ‘Eras Tour’ Show Several moments during Taylor Swift’s fourth Eras Tour show in Paris proved that her and boyfriend Travis Kelce’s love story is still going strong. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted in the crowd alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12, as Swift celebrated her […]

Throughout the performance, Swift gave several sweet nods to Kelce, 34. The pop star sported Kansas City Chiefs colors when she rocked a Roberto Cavalli two-piece with a bright yellow crop top during her 1989 set and a red Alberta Ferretti gown for the Evermore portion of the show.

In fan footage shared via social media, Swift was seen blowing a kiss in Kelce’s direction while singing her The Tortured Poets Department tune “So High School.” (The song is widely believed to be about Kelce, who began dating Swift in summer 2023.)

During the track “Blank Space,” Swift also pursed her lips in a kiss after singing, “‘Cause you know I love the players / And you love the game.”