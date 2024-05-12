Travis Kelce is all-in on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performance of “So High School” with all its football references.

Swift, 34, performed her fourth and final concert in Paris on Sunday, May 12, and her first on the European leg that Kelce, also 34, attended. She even blew a kiss Kelce’s way before she started singing “So High School.”

While the NFL star danced to all of Swift’s biggest hits on Sunday, “So High School” is particularly special since it is one of the first seemingly about their love story. According to social media footage, Kelce sang along to all of the “So High School” lyrics.

“Truth, dare, spin bottles / You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” Swift sings on The Tortured Poets Department song, which came out last month. “Brand-new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It’s true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her.”

“So High School” has been presumed to explain how Swift and Kelce’s romance, which began in summer 2023, reawakened her youth after a series of failed relationships with the likes of Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy. (Breakup songs about Alwyn, 33, and Healy, 35, also populate TTPD.)

When Swift began the European leg of the Eras Tour earlier this month, she added a section for TTPD songs. After a performance of “But Daddy I Love Him,” Swift and her dancers move from center stage to stadium-esque bleachers for “So High School.”

As Swift sings the lyrics, her dancers all bust out moves that Kelce has previously done when he scores a touchdown on the football field. Other choreography includes the backup performers apparently mimicking Swift’s own facial expressions when she went to Kelce’s games.

Swift has gone to 13 of Kelce’s games, including February’s Super Bowl since they started dating. The games also presumably inspired Swift’s TTPD track “The Alchemy.”

Kelce is equally a fan of Swift’s catalog, including with the entire Tortured Poets Department Anthology.

“[Travis] heard everything before it was released. He is so proud of [her] and understands and accepts that being with her means being a part of her music,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “He’s secure and fine with it.”

The insider further noted that “So High School” and “The Alchemy” are not Swift’s only songs about Kelce.

“She has written other songs, some inspired by Travis, but they weren’t produced or part of the album,” the insider explained to Us. “There wasn’t time for them to be part of the album. She’s kept some private and hasn’t released them yet. She has a journal and writes all the time.”

After the TTPD set, Swift switches to her acoustic section. After calling out her 87th show, she launched into a version of “The Alchemy” mashed up with Red’s “Treacherous.” Kelce was also seen dancing along to the surprise song mash-up, per social media footage.