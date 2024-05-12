Taylor Swift closed out her Eras Tour run in Paris with a subtle shout-out to her “guy on the Chiefs.”

The pop star, 34, performed at her fourth and final Paris concert at the La Défense Arena on Sunday, May 12, where she wore a Roberto Cavalli two-piece with a bright yellow crop top during her 1989 set and a red Alberta Ferretti gown for the Evermore section. Swift’s boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, was in the crowd on Sunday along with pals Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Sunday’s show is Swift’s 87th Eras gig overall, which happens to be the same number on the back of Kelce’s football jersey.

Swift will next travel to Sweden for her next performance on Friday, May 17, before taking the Eras Tour throughout Europe with dates through August. She is set to revisit the United States in the fall and will wrap up the tour in Canada in December.

Swift, who initially kicked off the Eras Tour in the U.S. in March 2023, has been on a two-month hiatus since performing in Singapore. During her break, she released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart in April and occupied the top 14 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in its first week.

With sales in its first week totaling 2.61 million units, The Tortured Poets Department became a record-breaking hit for Swift.

“My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album,” she wrote via Instagram in April. “2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed.”

Swift went on to express her excitement for resuming the Eras Tour following her fans’ support of her new album. “I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS??” she added. “May 9th can’t come soon enough.”

In February, Swift teased the process behind the creation of the record. “I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” she told the audience during a Melbourne concert. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Although the Eras Tour already had an extensive setlist that spanned three and a half hours, Swift seemingly hinted in April that she planned to add The Tortured Poets Department to the lineup. Fans noticed several possible clues in a YouTube Shorts video of her tour rehearsals at the time, including a sign that appeared to feature the album’s logo and new props for her backup dancers.