Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are in their concert era, stepping out at Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Paris.

Hadid, 29, and Cooper, 49, were spotted watching Swift’s Sunday, May 12, concert from a private box inside the La Défense Arena, per social media footage. The couple danced to the pop star’s biggest hits next to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The concert is Swift’s 87th overall on the Eras Tour, which fittingly corresponds with Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs jersey number.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, have been dating since summer 2023 and have since enjoyed double dates with Hadid and Cooper. Just last month, both couples enjoyed a quiet getaway in California for Hadid’s birthday.

Related: Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour': Every Celebrity Attendee Several of Taylor Swift’s famous friends and fans have shown up to shake it off at the singer’s much-anticipated The Eras Tour. The stars of Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video — Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Alana Haim and Laura Dern — were among thousands of fans in attendance at the tour’s opening night in Glendale, Arizona’s […]

Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, broke the news of the couple’s trip while attending the QVC’s Age of Possibility Summit in Las Vegas several weeks later. Cooper also attended the festival to serve up his famed Philly cheesesteaks.

“Travis told me you were going to be here,” Donna told Cooper via People.

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Travis getting their life to the REP era pic.twitter.com/lmYX6sZtpC — cesar (@trashpopsong) May 12, 2024

Neither Hadid nor Cooper have publicly addressed their relationship but have been linked since October 2023. While their connection started casually, it has since gotten more serious. Despite a 20-year age gap, Hadid and Cooper bonded over parenthood. Hadid shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper coparents daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Irina Shayk.

“They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed. Things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

Related: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have made major headlines since kicking off their whirlwind romance in October 2023. The pair sparked dating rumors after they were photographed together in New York City. Despite their 20-year age difference, Hadid and Cooper “have a lot in common,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re both […]

As the Guest in Residence founder and Cooper continue to grow closer, her ex Malik, 31, has come around to the connection.

“He’s completely supportive,” a second insider told Us earlier this month. “They went through a rough patch but have both matured and are focusing on their 3-year-old daughter [Khai]. It’s important to them that she grows up in a stable environment.”

Hadid and the British singer dated on and off between 2015 and 2021. Coparenting Khai has remained their top priority since the breakup.

“I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have,” Hadid previously told NET-A-PORTER in September 2023. “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”