Zayn Malik has come around on ex Gigi Hadid’s new relationship with Bradley Cooper.

“He’s completely supportive,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly noting that Malik, 31, and Hadid, 29, have come a long way since their 2021 split.

Two years after her breakup with Malik, Hadid began dating Cooper, 49. The duo, who were first linked in October 2023, are single parents. While Hadid shares daughter Khai, 3, with Malik, Cooper welcomed his daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk in March 2017.

As Hadid and Cooper’s connection continues to grow, the source tells Us that the model is “thrilled with how things are going” with the Maestro actor — but is also focused on making sure she and Malik are amicable for the sake of their daughter.

Related: Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Timeline Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have made major headlines since kicking off their whirlwind romance in October 2023. The pair sparked dating rumors after they were photographed together in New York City. Despite their 20-year age difference, Hadid and Cooper “have a lot in common,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re both […]

“They went through a rough patch but have both matured and are focusing on their 3-year-old daughter [Khai],” a second insider tells Us. “It’s important to them that she grows up in a stable environment.”

Malik has seemingly had a change of heart when it comes to Hadid’s new romance with Cooper. In February, an additional source told Us that the former One Direction member was “not happy with their relationship and never will be.”

Hadid and Malik first connected in 2015 and dated on and off before calling it quits for good after six years. Shortly after news broke of their breakup, Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in October 2021. Malik pleaded no contest and denied the charges at the time. Two years after the incident, Malik opened up about the situation.

“I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too,” Malik said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in July 2023. “I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that.”

Related: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: A Timeline of Their Relationship Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been through a whole lot since their off-and-on relationship began. The former One Direction singer announced the arrival of the couple’s first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote via Twitter at the time. “To try put into words how […]

Despite the rocky situation, Gigi and Malik have focused on putting their daughter first, and have amicably coparented while sharing custody. Prioritizing her little one, meanwhile, is one of the things that helped bond Gigi to Cooper.

“They’re both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor,” an insider told Us in October 2023. “It’s still far too early to know where things might be headed. Things aren’t that serious right now, the attraction is there.”

For more details on Gigi, Cooper and Malik, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.