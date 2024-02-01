Gigi Hadid’s relationship with Bradley Cooper seems to be rubbing her ex-boyfriend — and the father of her child — Zayn Malik the wrong way.

“Zayn is not happy with their relationship and never will be,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, days after Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 49, were photographed holding hands during a rare moment of PDA in London on January 25. (Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since October 2023.)

The insider tells Us that Cooper has been “a voice of reason” for Hadid as she coparents daughter Khai, 3, whom she shares with Malik, 31. Cooper knows a thing or two about amicable exes, since he shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, whom he dated from 2015 to 2019.

“He’s sober, and his [advice] comes from his own personal experiences,” the source continues. “Bradley has warned Gigi that there’s a difference between a healthy and a toxic separation.”

Hadid dated Malik on and off for six years from 2015 to 2021. News of their final split came after Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged altercation with Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in October 2021. At the time, Malik pleaded no contest and denied the charges.

“Zayn’s been trying to reform himself,” the same source told Us. “He doesn’t want to lose parental rights.”

While Malik stayed tight-lipped about the incident, save for a few social media statements, he ended up speaking out nearly two years later.

“I knew what happened, and the people involved knew what happened too,” Malik said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in July 2023. “I just wasn’t trying to get into a negative back and forth with her [or] any sort of narrative online where my daughter was going to look back and read that.”

Malik and Hadid have shared custody of their daughter following their split. During the same podcast interview, the former One Direction member made it clear that Khai’s happiness is “the main importance” in their lives.

While the duo keep their daughter out of the public eye, blocking out her face when posting photos on social media, Hadid has spoken about how coparenting had caused her to become more “intentional” with her modeling career.

“I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have,” she shared in a September 2023 interview with NET-A-PORTER. “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it.”

Hadid added, “The jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me,” she told the publication.

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.