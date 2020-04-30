Gigi Hadid has rekindled her relationship with Zayn Malik and the happy couple are expecting their first child together. However, the model was involved in some other high-profile romances before she found her Prince Charming.

Hadid’s first major relationship in the public eye was with Cody Simpson. The pair dated on and off for two years before calling it quits for good in May 2015.

One month later, Hadid began dating Joe Jonas. The California native’s pal Cara Delevingne was a fan of their relationship and even gave them the ship name “G.I. Joe.” Hadid took a liking to the nickname and was spotted in Los Angeles with Jonas while wearing a T-shirt with the letters “G.I.” The twosome ended their romance in November 2015 after five months of dating.

Hadid moved on with Malik later the same month. The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer admitted he made his move by simply asking Hadid out on a date.

“I just asked her [out]. It was pretty straight-up,” he recalled on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in December 2016. “A gentleman never tells the full details! But, yeah, we met and we spoke, and we went on a date.”

However, Hadid spilled a few details about their first date on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2017.

“We played it cool for like ten minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,'” Hadid said at the time. “We connected like really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and started sharing videos.”

Malik told Us Weekly in September 2017 that although their relationship is highly publicized, the duo try to just focus on themselves.

“We try not to think about [dating in the spotlight] too much,” he said at the time. “There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people’s lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do!”

The U.K. native hinted that he did see a future with Hadid in an interview for his GQ cover story in June 2018. “She doesn’t handle my ﬁnances yet … We’ll get to that eventually,” Malik said at the time.

Scroll down to see Hadid’s romances and flings over the years.