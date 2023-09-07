Gigi Hadid is “moving in a romantic direction” with music producer Cole Bennett, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Hadid, 28, and Bennett, 27, recently sparked dating rumors after being spotted together twice in the span of a few weeks. “They’ve been friends for a few years,” the insider adds. “They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together.”

Hadid finds Bennett “refreshing” — and the feeling is apparently mutual. “He lights up around her,” a second source tells Us.

While neither Hadid nor Bennett have publicly addressed where they stand, the first source says the supermodel is “ready for something more serious” after her fling with Leonardo DiCaprio. The pair were first linked in September 2022 and briefly went their separate ways in February before reconnecting.

Though she’s seemingly moved on, Hadid is still on good terms with DiCaprio, 48. “They see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends,” a source told Us in August, adding that Hadid and the Oscar winner “still talk on occasion.”

According to the insider, the pair “respect each other and have fun when they’re together” but are leaving things on a casual level. “[Gigi’s] more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career,” the source noted.

Hadid welcomed her first baby, daughter Khai, with Zayn Malik in September 2020. The on-off couple began dating in 2015, calling it quits for good six years later. News of their breakup came one month after an alleged dispute between Malik, 30, and Yolanda Hadid at the family’s home in Pennsylvania in September 2021.

Malik was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment in relation to the incident, which Yolanda, 59, claimed in court docs caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.” The former One Direction singer pleaded no contest to the charges and received 360 days of probation.

In October 2021, Malik repeatedly denied Yolanda’s accusations and claimed the situation should have remained private for Khai’s sake. He further addressed the drama during a recent interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast — his first major sit-down in six years.

“I believe I dealt with it in the best way, like, in an amicable [and] respectful way. And that’s all that needs to be said,” he said in July. “I feel like it’s a lot of negativity, you know?”

Gigi, meanwhile, has remained relatively quiet about her ex’s spat with her mother but has often opened up about coparenting with Malik.

“I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have,” she explained in an interview with NET-A-PORTER this month. “I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it. … The jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me.”

