Nearly one year after they were first linked, Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are still in touch — but they’re not settling down.

“Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

DiCaprio, 48, was first linked to Hadid, 28, in September 2022, and briefly split in February before getting back together weeks later. While they still see each other, it’s clear that the on-again, off-again pair are just casual.

“They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for,” the insider shares with Us. “She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.”

Hadid shares daughter Khai, 2, with ex Zayn Malik, who she dated from late 2015 to fall 2021. Her romance with the Oscar winner came one month after DiCaprio split from Camila Morrone. He and the Daisy Jones and The Six star were together for four years.

After DiCaprio and Hadid were spotted at the same table during a New York Fashion Week party in September 2022, Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, gave DiCaprio his stamp of approval. “He is a very nice man,” Mohamed, 74, told the Daily Mail later that month.

Several months later, in June, one insider referred to Hadid and DeCaprio’s relationship as a “a friendly, no strings ‘situationship.’”

Meanwhile, another source told Us last month that while Hadid and DiCaprio had been exclusively dating, DiCaprio’s pals didn’t expect the star to ditch his bachelor lifestyle for the model. “Some of those in Leo’s inner circle are convinced he’ll never fully settle down and get married,” the source said in July. “However, they’re not concerned about him finding the right one.”

“Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know,” the insider added. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.”

DiCaprio raised eyebrows when he was spotted spending time with Hadid’s pal Vittoria Ceretti (who has been married to Matteo Milleri since 2020) in Santa Barbara, California, on Tuesday, August 22.

The Titanic star and Ceretti, 25, were seen grabbing iced coffee and ice cream during their stroll. Ceretti sported black bike shorts and a matching T-shirt under a white long-sleeve crew neck while DiCaprio donned a white T-shirt and cargo shorts along with his signature baseball cap.

Reporting by Sarah Jones