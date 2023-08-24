Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted spending time with model Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara, California, on Tuesday, August 22.

DiCaprio, 48, and Ceretti, 25, beat the summer heat by stopping for iced coffee and ice cream during their stroll. In the photos obtained by Page Six, Ceretti sported black athletic shorts and a tight black T-shirt which she covered up with a white long-sleeve crew neck while DiCaprio donned a white T-shirt, cargo shorts and a baseball cap.

The duo’s outing comes one month after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that DiCaprio is “only seeing” Gigi Hadid, but that the on-again, off-again couple are taking their time.

“It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, [but] they’re dating [again],” the insider said of the pair, who were first linked in September 2022 (and briefly called it quits in February). “Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it.”

Ceretti, who has been married to Matteo Milleri since 2020, is friends with Hadid, 28. The models have worked together on numerous occasions and were photographed hugging on the red carpet at the Met Gala in September 2021.

In June, Hadid and Ceretti joked around together in a Vogue YouTube video titled, “Gigi Hadid Is Vittoria Ceretti’s Assistant for the Day.” In the clip, Ceretti asked Hadid, “Can you hold my bag please?” while Hadid quipped, “I’m just the assistant.”

Hadid also showed her support for the Italy native when Ceretti shared photos of herself posing in a short black dress in June.

“Omg! ❤️,” Hadid commented on the Instagram post.

While DiCaprio spending time with one of Hadid’s friends may raise some eyebrows, another source told Us in June that the actor’s dynamic with Hadid is “a friendly, no strings ‘situationship’ right now.” The insider added: “[They] travel so often that it’s best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment.”

One month later, a third source told Us that DiCaprio’s “friends would be really surprised” if he ever decided to get married. “Leo is living his best life and he’s one of the happiest people [his friends] know,” the insider shared. “He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime.”

Although the source said that the Oscar winner is “happy to date if he finds somebody he connects with,” he is “totally content with maintaining a bachelor lifestyle.”

DiCaprio’s romance with Hadid began one month after he and ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone called it quits in August 2022 after four years together. Hadid, meanwhile, previously dated Zayn Malik on and off from late 2015 to fall 2021. The exes share daughter Khai, 2.